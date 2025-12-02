Miley Cyrus' engagement rumors go viral after Maxx Morando's father was seen congratulating the singer on a photo of her wearing a diamond ring

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus' engagement rumors have surfaced after Maxx Morando's father reportedly congratulated her on a photo of her wearing a diamond ring. The ring first grabbed attention when paparazzi clicked Miley and Maxx at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1. The rumors got further fueled after Dan Morando, Maxx's dad, posted a photo congratulating them.

The screenshot of the same was posted by Pop Crave on December 2, 2025. At the premiere event, Miley was seen wearing a dramatic black gown with a sequin top and skirt, along with the diamond ring. While the rumors have been going viral all across social media platforms, the singer has not yet made any announcement confirming the same.

Netizens, however, seemed quite excited over the viral rumor. Many pointed out that she kept a low profile about her relationship all this while, before flaunting her alleged engagement ring. A user wrote on X,

"Three years of quiet PDA and now flashing a bling? Sounds like a rock solid future."

"Wait, what?! 🤯 Miley's got a ring, and Maxx's dad's in the know? 👀 If this is real, I'm here for it. 😌," tweeted another netizen.

Meanwhile, many netizens seemed skeptical and wondered if the flaunting of the ring was a PR stunt. A user commented,

"Is this just a PR move or are we actually witnessing love? Rumors are wild, but the signs make this a pretty believable engagement story."

Miley Cyrus has sung Dream As One for the upcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were set up on a blind date

According to Harper's Bazaar, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando met during a blind date, as revealed by Miley during an interview with British Vogue in 2023. At the time, she said,

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

It was in November 2021, when the couple made their first public appearance together at the Gucci Love Parade show, sparking dating rumors. Earlier in 2022, the couple was reportedly clicked by the paps while being on a vacation together. According to TMZ, the two went public with their relationship in April 2022.

Later, the couple had been seen together on a number of occasions, including the Grammys in 2024. Maxx was present to support Miley at the Grammys this year as well. In February 2024, a source opened up to People about the couple. According to the source,

"Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He's a great guy. She is very happy with him."

Miley was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, and it lasted from 2018 till 2020. It was in August 2019, when Miley reportedly announced that they were getting separated.

As for now, fans are yet to see if Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are actually engaged and are also waiting for their official announcement.