Miley Cyrus says father Billy Ray broke down in tears after she played him “Secrets”

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: (L-R) Tish Cyrus and singer-songwriters Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Miley Cyrus recalled details about how her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was ecstatic and elated after she had gifted him a song she had written. Miley, who has had a rocky relationship with her dad, spoke about the wholesome moment on the October 5, 2025, episode of CBS News Mornings.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker revealed that her father had cried receiving the gift from her.

"My dad cried. everyone I say that to, they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried.’ ”



She added that she didn’t expect the emotional reaction from her dad, as the last time she saw him cry was at his father’s funeral:

“You don't see your dad cry a lot. I don't know if I've seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know, I just haven't really seen that.”

"But with me and my dad, we just have always communicated better through music with each other”: Miley Cyrus on her relationship with her father

Miley Cyrus mentioned in June 2025, on the Monica Lewinsky podcast, that Feelings would make it to her new album. She revealed that her family is now on good terms after her parents' divorce in 2022.

In her CBS Morning interview Miley revealed that Secrets the track she had composed for her father, brought mixed emotions for her and him.

She added that Feelings made it easier to share her thoughts with her father, as they had always communicated better through music:

“We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because he and I just communicate better through song. And so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions.”

Miley Cyrus released the Feelings track on September 19, 2025, and described it as a “peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved."

Billy Ray Cyrus publicly thanked his daughter on Instagram for the track, which featured his favorite band, Fleetwood Mac.

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile."

