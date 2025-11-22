Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson joins Alix Earle’s "Serving in Heels" charity event in LA

Dancing with the Stars contestant Alix Earle (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Alix Earle, who founded "Serving in Heels," a community initiative in Miami last year, serves meals once a month to underprivileged members of society while wearing heels.

Currently, the 24-year-old social media influencer is preparing for the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on ABC.

While staying in Los Angeles, Alix shared on Instagram that she felt "super important" to host the event in the place where she has been living for the past few months.

Hence, she teamed up with her friends and fellow Dancing with the Stars influencers to host an LA version of the event, where they made and served 3,000 meals for Los Angeles community members on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Which Dancing with the Stars celebrities joined Alix Earle in the event? Details explored

Alix Earle brought her signature Serving in Heels initiative to Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, hosting a special edition of the event while balancing her demanding rehearsal schedule for Dancing with the Stars season 34.

The 24-year-old creator gathered her friends, fellow influencers and Dancing with the Stars castmates to assemble 3,000 meals for community members across the city, all while keeping true to the tradition of doing the work in high heels.

For this LA version of the event, Earle was joined by Jake Shane, her Dancing with the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson, The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, along with actor Corey Feldman.

Together, the group cooked, prepped and packaged thousands of Thanksgiving-style meals inside Tao’s kitchen space in West Hollywood.

Caraway, the cookware brand, partnered with Serving in Heels to supply tools and support for the large-scale volunteer effort.

The initiative itself has roots in Miami, where Earle founded the project last year. Originally called “Meals in Heels,” the idea was simple: to gather friends, put on high heels and spend hours preparing meals for underserved communities.

Since then, the event has grown significantly, becoming a monthly tradition in South Florida. With Earle spending the fall in Southern California for Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, she said moving the event to LA felt natural and deeply meaningful.

She told PEOPLE the milestone was “incredibly special” and emphasized that the whole project “quickly became a powerful reminder of the importance of showing up for others and making time to give back.” She added:

"It’s grown into something so much bigger, and seeing the impact it’s had back home made it even more meaningful to bring that spirit to LA."

Bringing that same spirit to the LA community, she has called her “temporary home” during the competition, which was something she described as particularly important this season.

Earle expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who came to support the effort, saying she was “so grateful to everyone who took time out of their incredibly busy schedules to show up and work for others.”

She joked that even though the Dancing with the Stars cast was physically exhausted from constant rehearsals, her ballroom family was still running around the kitchen for hours, helping bring the event to life. In photos, the group can be seen preparing classic holiday foods, turkey slices, vegetables and rolls.

Caraway later shared a celebratory Instagram post from the evening:

"Caraway and Serving in Heels teamed up with @alix_earle and an amazing group of volunteers to cook, prep and package 3,000 Thanksgiving meals for families across the city."

Earle posted a recap on Instagram. She wrote:

“I hosted my @servinginheels event last night & we made 3,000 meals for the local LA community ❤️ I usually do these events once a month in Miami, but now more than ever felt it was super important to host one in the place I’ve been staying for the past few months. I am beyond grateful to everyone who came and donated their time last night to pack up meals. And a huge shoutout to all of our partners on last night’s event for making this all come together."

Alix Earle secured her spot in the Dancing with the Stars finale, which airs November 25, 2025. During the semifinals, she and Chmerkovskiy performed two Prince numbers: an Argentine tango to “Little Red Corvette” and a Viennese waltz to “Purple Rain,” earning strong scores, including a perfect 30/30.

Next week, they’ll embrace the stage with a freestyle routine set to a mashup of “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports Car” by Tate McRae.

