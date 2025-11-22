Type keyword(s) to search

"Honey, I don't know" – Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough prepares for tour life with pregnant Hayley Erbert ahead of their growing family

Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough and pregnant wife Hayley Erbert prepare for tour life with their first baby, balancing family priorities and Derek’s Symphony of Dance: Encore, while sharing selective pregnancy updates.
posted by Stephany Montero
Saturday 11/22/2025 at 12:12AM EST
    Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend the NAMI West Los Angeles first annual 2023 Mental Health Gala honoring the life & legacy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss (Image via Getty)

    Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are preparing for the next phase of their professional and personal lives as they anticipate the arrival of their first child while also planning for Derek’s upcoming tour.

    When asked about his thoughts on touring shortly after welcoming a baby, Derek told E! News on November 22, 2025: 

    "I actually said, ‘Honey, I don't know.' I was like, ‘I don't even know if I want to go on tour. I don't know what I'm gonna feel, what I'm gonna experience. I don't know how my life is gonna be. How personally my worldview is gonna change—and our life together as a family.’"

    Despite his initial uncertainty, the couple has begun planning for the logistics of balancing touring with a newborn.

    Balancing tour life and parenthood: Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert’s preparation

    Preparing for tour while expecting a Baby

    The couple, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, who disclosed their pregnancy in July 2025, are busy reshuffling their calendars so that they can handle the requirements of a national tour along with their coming duty as parents.

    The tour of Derek's Symphony of Dance: Encore is going to start in June 2026 and the duo is now taking steps to have a right approach towards the tour in terms of expectations. Derek explained to E! News,

    "We're like, ‘Let's see how it goes and let's see if it makes sense.’ 'Your health is no. 1 and our family is no. 1.'"

    Derek consulted with fellow dancers from Dancing With the Stars who found themselves in a comparable predicament and were able to give guidance on staying professional while handling kids at the same time.

    He got to know their struggles and sourced the comments from Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach, who referred to the situation as "fantastic."

    He pointed out that in the course of the tour, parents were able to give their kids their full attention for a whole day and then tuck them in just before the show.

    Insights into Hayley Erbert’s pregnancy

    Hayley Erbert, 31, has shared aspects of her pregnancy with the public through social media.

    In July 2025, she posted a sonogram video on Instagram with the caption,

    "We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," as reported by E! News.

    Derek has also highlighted his wife’s pregnancy by posting a video showing her baby bump and referring to their "babie’S."

    The couple has maintained privacy regarding the baby’s sex. Derek told Live With Kelly and Mark that they are going to keep the sex of the baby to themselves.

    During a Dancing With the Stars episode on October 14, 2025, Derek appeared to unintentionally indicate the sex of the baby.

    After a father-daughter dance performed by contestant Jordan Chiles and her father, Derek shared that watching them dance made him excited to have a similar moment with his own child, according to E! News.

    Balancing career and family life

    Derek Hough, 40, and Hayley Erbert, 31, got married in August 2023 and have a practical planning approach to this new chapter.

    Derek pointed out that their decision-making is influenced by family and health, telling to E! News that family comes first in their choices.

    The couple is sharing the duties and getting tips from more seasoned artists to manage touring alongside parenting.

    Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance: Encore tickets are on sale now, letting the audience to witness the professional steps of the couple in the process of becoming parents, as E! News reported.

