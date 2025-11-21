Do Kandi and Todd have a prenup? Net worth explored as star reality couple announce divorce after 11 years of marriage

Kandi Burruss confirmed the divorce in a statement (Image via Getty)

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are getting divorced. The former confirmed the news to People magazine on Friday, November 21. The duo was together for more than 10 years.

Insiders for TMZ also claimed that the pair’s marriage had been going through issues. Moreover, the sources also said that the couple had split a long time ago.

Furthermore, Burruss’s wedding ring was reportedly missing from her hand, and she has been residing in New York City.

Kandi and Todd already have a prenup, which had once led to a dispute between them, as per The US Sun.

The entire moment was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where the latter told Kandi that she should not have any problem with the concerns of his attorney.

He even questioned Kandi whether everything that happened was personal or a business.

Kandi Burruss stated that it is not personal to speak up on the things that they would get for each other, respectively, following which Tucker said:

“If we don’t work out, I have to get out of the damn house in 30 days? How do I get out of the house in 30 days?”

In an official statement shared with People magazine, Kandi Burruss said that she opted for divorce after thinking about it for some time.

The Wild ‘N Out star mentioned that it is a “difficult and emotional time” for her, and she wants to be the best mother.

She mentioned that she wants to protect her peace and show love and respect in co-parenting.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family”, the statement reads.

The duo has been a part of television for many years. While Kandi boasts a fortune of $30 million, Todd’s total wealth amounts to $400,000, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have accumulated a lot of wealth over the years

The pair tied the knot around 10 years ago. The latest update on their divorce is currently creating headlines everywhere.

The duo has had a successful career on the small screen, with Kandi additionally building a big fan base with her singing skills.

Burruss’ frequent appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta helped her to become a popular face.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that she received $450,000 when she initially entered the show, and it later went up to $500,000.

Outside the world of singing and television, Kandi Burruss also started a product line called Bedroom Kandi. Apart from that, she even established a women’s clothing store called TAGS Boutique.

Furthermore, she has formed a makeup brand, Kandi Koated Cosmetics, and is the co-owner of a restaurant in collaboration with Todd Tucker, known as Old Lady Gang.

The couple has been living in a luxurious property in Atlanta. They purchased it before marriage at $503,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The house has multiple bedrooms and bathrooms alongside an indoor pool, followed by a piano room.

Burruss entered the small screen by portraying herself in shows like Soul Train, New York Undercover, and The Jay Leno Show. She made guest appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for five years.

Kandi even played important roles in some famous titles like Insecure, The Chi, I Got a Story to Tell, and Reasonable Doubt.

On the other hand, Tucker has been the line producer, executive producer, and production manager for some shows.

This includes Hollywood Divas, Kandi Koated Nights, The Truth with Jeff Johnson, Heart of the City, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.