Ryan Seacrest prioritizes work over romance and has given up on true love after splitting with Camille Orders

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly single after a short-term relationship with realtor Camille Orders and is now focusing completely on his work and career.

The 50-year-old reality television mogul is also mourning the recent death of his father, Lt. Gary Seacrest, at 81, who died due to prostate cancer in October 2025.

According to the source, Ryan is still on good terms with Camille, with whom he was genuinely involved, and the chemistry was evident, but reportedly, Orders “friend-zoned” him a while back.

Now, Seacrest is transformed into a workaholic, focusing on his professional life currently, and has no plans on finding love for some time.

Here's what the insider said about the American Idol star, Ryan Seacrest

According to insiders, Ryan Seacrest has been navigating the end of his short-lived romance with realtor Camille Orders while throwing himself deeper into his work.

Those close to him say that although he genuinely enjoyed getting to know Orders, their connection did not develop the way he had hoped. As one source explained,

“His work was always going to come first,” hinting that Seacrest’s commitment to his work and intense schedule played a central role in the end of his relationship with Orders.

The insider added that Seacrest had been “very sweet on Camille” during their time together, treating her to outings and spending meaningful time with her, but “ultimately the spark wasn’t really there.”

Friends say that despite the initial excitement surrounding their relationship, which began after the two were spotted together in June, Orders eventually “friend-zoned” him, recognizing that his career demands left little room for anything serious.

Another insider repeated that Ryan Seacrest has been honest with himself about his limitations, noting,

"Truth is, he doesn’t have time for a relationship, which is why he’s given up on finding true love at this point and is happier raking in cash and enjoying the good life for as long as he can."

As he prepares for yet another hectic holiday season, those around him describe Ryan Seacrest as someone who can push himself to unhealthy extremes. One source said,

"The guy’s like a machine who never stops, which is a big reason why he’s so gaunt and forgetting to eat or take care of himself half the time."

His dedication to his many career roles, from hosting to producing to managing multiple media projects, often leaves him too busy to extract time for personal life.

At the same time, Ryan Seacrest is still processing the deep emotional impact of losing his father to prostate cancer.

Even so, insiders say he hasn’t completely shut the door on romance.

He still hopes to find love someday but admits he is not ready for a long-term commitment or family life right now. As one insider put it,

"It’s sad for the folks around him, who think he’d operate even more effectively with a good lady behind him."

Ryan's father, Gary Seacrest, served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army before beginning a distinguished career in law. He died peacefully earlier this year at the age of 81.

On October 31, 2025, the American Idol host expressed both grief and gratitude in an Instagram post sharing pictures of his family, where he described his father as his best friend and an incredible Papa to Flora, writing in the captions:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you. Ryan"

