Big money moment: Contestant walks away with a huge win on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune scored a dramatic victory, showing just how one well-timed solve can turn a game show appearance into a life-changing payday.

Contestant Ashika Bhan walked away not simply with a big check, but with a story to tell. On the October 30, 2025, episode of Wheel of Fortune, beach-loving contestant Ashika Bhan of Salem, Oregon, stunned both viewers and host Ryan Seacrest with a Bold Bonus Round solve that ultimately earned her $79,400.

Ashika started strong: she solved the $1,000 Toss-Up and the $2,000 Toss-Up, then, despite hitting “Bankrupt” twice in Round 1, she capitalized on her opponents’ mistakes and claimed the “Same Letter” puzzle for $5,700.

Her competition included Steff Du Bois from Chicago and Kimmy Blankenburg from Rochester, New York.

In the Express Round, Ashika solved a “Things” category puzzle to win a Road Scholar tour of Romania (including a visit to Dracula’s Castle) valued at $10,700.

By the end of the main game, after nailing the Speed-Up puzzle, she emerged with $29,400 in cash plus the trip.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Ashika selected the “Phrase” category and chose the letters “P G C A”.

Only one of those letters appeared on the board, leaving the puzzle looking like: “_ _ G _ L _ / _ N L _ _ E L _.”

As the timer counted down, Ashika declared, “I know it,” and then confidently solved the puzzle as “HIGHLY UNLIKELY.”

Seacrest reacted: “She did know it! How’d you do that?!” and revealed the bonus envelope with the extra $50,000.



“She advertised she knew it, and she did, and it’s a good thing [she] did know it,” he declared as Ashika celebrated with family.



According to the show’s official history, while million-dollar wins are rare, this win stands out as a major cash payday for a standard episode of Wheel of Fortune.

What This Win Means for Wheel of Fortune

The win illustrates the dramatic drift between everyday gameplay and show-changing moments on Wheel of Fortune. Ashika’s performance drew attention to how quickly the tide can turn: from landing bankrupts early on, to solving the final puzzle before the timer even finished.

For the show, the episode serves as a reminder of the unpredictable excitement that drives viewership and social-media buzz.

The fact that the solve happened under what appeared to be daunting odds made it a standout in the franchise’s long run.

Ashika’s win is also notable for how the game’s format rewards risk, timing, and quick thinking. Her choice of letters in the Bonus Round, the near-impossible board she faced, and her confident declaration “I know it,” all contributed to the narrative of triumph.

As Wheel of Fortune moves forward, this episode is likely to be referenced when marketing future “big win” moments — reinforcing the idea that for contestants who reach the Bonus Round, anything can happen.

