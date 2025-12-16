Days of Our Lives spoilers: Kristen explodes on EJ, Rachel’s worst fear surfaces, and Belle steps in to help Marlena

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, created by Betty Corday and Ted Corday, first premiered on NBC on November 8, 2025, and is critically acclaimed for its compelling storylines. The show has won quite a few Daytime Emmy Awards and focuses on themes concerning mob and gang wars, familial rivalry, business deals, and romantic relationships.

Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional town of Salem, where the members of the Kiriakis, Horton, Brady, and DiMera families live and co-exist together. The show’s storyline arcs and plot themes are centered around these characters.

According to the spoilers, Kristen DiMera and EJ DiMera, along with the other kidnapped DiMera family members, ended up having a huge argument inside the crypt where they were held. Kristen lashed out at him regarding Rachel Black’s admission at Bayview, while Brady Black and Tate Black went and met Rachel, but things took a worse turn when Rachel ended up having an episode of being extremely scared regarding Kristen’s whereabouts.

In addition to these developments, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Belle Black will try to comfort Marlena Evans after she shares details of her guilty conscience eating away at her.

What to expect from the upcoming December 17, 2025, episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming December 17, 2025, episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that at the sealed crypt where all the kidnapped DiMera family members were being held, including EJ and Kristen, things will get extremely tense.

Kristen will lose her calm and end up getting extremely angry and upset at EJ, and she would also end up accusing EJ of having played a part in things going downhill regarding Rachel Black.

She would blame EJ for all of them being stuck together as hostages, and she would also potentially end up attacking EJ physically. Spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera will end up intervening and try to stop Kristen from attacking EJ.

Meanwhile, Brady Black and his son, Tate Black, will end up making the decision to meet with Rachel Black at Bayview. However, things would end up flying off the handle after Rachel would have an episode of feeling extremely vulnerable and scared regarding Kristen’s whereabouts.

She would end up feeling guilty regarding having played a part in the disappearances of the DiMeras, while Tate and Brady would try to comfort and soothe her.

In addition to these developments, Belle Black will get a feeling that her mother, Marlena Evans, has been feeling extremely unsettled lately and will try to strike up a conversation with her.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Marlena will end up confiding in Belle and tell her details about how she feels guilty regarding the secrets she had kept from Brady, which had ended up affecting Rachel.

Marlena would also speak to Belle regarding being worried about the DiMera disappearances and seeking comfort in the fact that Rachel was under a lot of supervision and protection lately.

Xander Kiriakis will also end up grilling his wife, Sarah Horton Kiriakis, regarding her alleged ties with Brady Black, and feel jealous over her involvement with Brady.

Stay tuned for more updates.