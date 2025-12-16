What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 16, 2025

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives is an American daily soap opera series that first aired on the NBC Television Network on November 8, 1965, and was created by the veteran producers of the show, Betty Corday and Ted Corday.

The show is critically acclaimed and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards. The show is set in the fictional town of Salem and revolves around the members of the Kiriakis, Brady, DiMera, and Horton families.

Days Of Our Lives focuses on the storyline themes and plot arcs surrounding familial rivalry, gang and mob wars, romantic relationships, as well as dangerous business deals.

On December 16, 2025, an episode of Days Of Our Lives, things got interesting in Salem for its residents.

Rafe Hernandez went to the DiMera mansion and ran into Gwen Rizczech and Rita, and asked them whether they knew if anybody had the key to the sealed crypt. While Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree DiMera were in the middle of a conversation, Paulina revealed details of EJ DiMera’s disappearance and freaked Johnny out.

Meanwhile, at the Hernandez house, Gabi Hernandez got into an ugly argument with Javi Hernandez and felt like he and Rafe both felt that she might have had a part to play in the DiMera disappearances.

In addition to these developments, Leo Stark and Javi spent time at the town square, and after that, Gwen ended up threatening Leo to drop snooping around trying to solve the mystery if he did not want Javi to disappear next.

Details on everything that happened on the December 16, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

On December 16, 2025, an episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, things got extremely mysterious in Salem. Gwen Rizczech and Rita had a conversation in the DiMera mansion, and both of them realized that neither knew about the whereabouts of EJ DiMera, and he potentially had been kidnapped by someone.

Rafe Hernandez ended up barging in on their conversation and asked Rita for the key to the sealed crypt, but realized that it had been permanently sealed by EJ. He left after asking Rita to take care of the crypt, and Gwen also shared with Rita that she had a personal score to settle with Leo Stark.

Chanel Dupree DiMera and her husband, Johnny DiMera, ended up finding out from Paulina that Johnny’s father, EJ, had been kidnapped. Johnny seemed to be extremely stressed and tense, and tried to figure out why his entire family had been targeted by some mysterious criminal.

He also called his mother to inform him regarding EJ’s details. Meanwhile, at the Hernandez house, Gabi Hernandez and Javi Hernandez got into an argument, and Gabi said that she felt betrayed after she realized that Javi and Rafe had discussed that she might be involved in the DiMera disappearances.

However, Javi assured her that she was mistaken and later went and met with his partner, Leo Stark, at Horton Square and ran into Gwen. After Javi left, Gwen cornered Leo and asked him to back off from trying to write an investigative piece on the DiMera disappearances.

In addition to these developments, at the secret lab, Cat and Mark discussed whether EJ’s health was alright or not, and later, Cat spoke to Rafe and tried to mend their broken relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.