Fans mock costly mistake after Wheel of Fortune contestant drops $40,000 prize

Carrie Daks and Ryan Seacrest (Image via Youtube/Wheel Of Fortune)

A recent episode of Wheel of Fortune has sparked a wave of online mockery after contestant Carrie Daks failed to solve the bonus-round puzzle — and lost out on a $40,000 prize.

Despite having already accumulated $23,931 in winnings and a Bahamas cruise, Daks stumbled at the final hurdle.

The misstep prompted a flurry of reactions from fans who criticised what they saw as a costly oversight.

Daks had already delivered a strong showing that night. In Round 3, she correctly solved “The North Pole Vault” to win $2,400; in Round 4, she completed the “Prize Puzzle” “Nothing But Sunshine,” earning a Disney Wish cruise worth $13,171, and pushing her total to $19,921.

After another round, her winnings, including a spin by competitor Cooper, reached the $23,931 mark. She then advanced to the Bonus Round as the day’s clear winner.

Host Ryan Seacrest acknowledged her performance:

“So you won a stack of CDs in your first radio contest? And now $23,921. Here at Wheel Amazing, keep the streak alive, right?”

He then introduced her husband, Jacob, whom Daks described as “the love of my life,” adding that they had been together 18 years and share three daughters.

In the Bonus Round, with the “Phrase” category selected, Daks received the standard letters — R, S, T, L, N, and E.

She then chose H, D, M, and the vowel A. The puzzle board read as follows before she guessed: _, _, E, R, L, _, A, M, _, _, T, _, _, _, S.

Under pressure and the ten-second time limit, Daks attempted to solve — but came up empty. Host Vanna White revealed the correct answer as “Overly Ambitious.”

The $40,000 bonus went unclaimed, leaving Daks with only her original winnings.

That result triggered immediate backlash from fans online. On YouTube, user @michaelandrewdcguevarra wrote:



“Failed to be OVERLY AMBITIOUS in this puzzle!!!!”



Another commenter, @Animegamespublishing, offered a more generous take:



“She wasn't overly ambitious to crack this puzzle, but she still had so good night with 20k in winnings.”



Meanwhile, @MarvinRodavia-x4l added:



“I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week.”



One more viewer, @robertclimate1563, lamented the twist:



“Got the Ambitious, not OVERLY....”



Bonus-round heartbreak adds new drama to Wheel of Fortune







This episode serves as a reminder of how unforgiving bonus rounds on Wheel of Fortune can be — even when a contestant plays a near-perfect game.

Carrie Daks’ miss came despite proper strategy: she took the “Phrase” category, accepted the standard letters, and took a cautious stab with H, D, M, and A.

Yet, under pressure, that approach proved insufficient. The correct solution — “Overly Ambitious” — was out of reach in the final seconds.

Her night still delivered a respectable haul: nearly $24,000 along with a Bahamas trip. But the loss of the $40,000 bonus transformed what could have been a celebratory win into a cautionary tale for fans and future contestants alike.

The strong online reaction underscores how invested Wheel of Fortune viewers are in the show’s high-stakes moments.

While most contestants leave satisfied with base winnings, the public’s disappointment over Daks’ near miss reflects a sense of “what might have been.”

Comments ranged from playful jabs about the answer to genuine sympathy — a mix of casual mockery and reluctant admiration.

This latest bonus-round failure adds to a string of similar moments in Wheel of Fortune history, where timing, nerves, or a single wrong letter can undo an otherwise successful run.

For Daks, the evening ended with a modest, yet tangible, prize. For viewers, it became another chapter in the long story of luck, pressure, and heartbreak that defines game-show television.

Stay tuned for more updates.