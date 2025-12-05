Former Dancing With the Stars Sharna Burgess denies toxicity rumors and says online fandom is the real issue

Sharna Burgess (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars has become the focus of new discussions after claims surfaced online suggesting the show had a toxic environment.

In response, DWTS alum Sharna Burgess addressed the rumors directly, stating that they do not accurately reflect her experience on the series. Burgess explained on her Instagram Story that she does not believe the show or its teams create negativity.

Instead, she pointed to online conversations and rising criticism from viewers as the source of most negative energy surrounding the show.

Burgess said the phrase “DWTS toxic” does not match what she saw behind the scenes. She noted that the comments likely refer to online behavior, adding,

“The online hate is just another level these days.”

She also said the increased attention toward the show in recent seasons has brought more opinions from people trying to share “hot takes.”

Her response follows comments from other pros who also said the workplace itself is collaborative. Emma Slater, Alan Bersten and Corey Feldman have all shared that their experiences with cast, crew and production were positive.

Feldman later clarified his earlier remarks about “drama,” saying he was referring to outside commentary and not the DWTS set. The conversation continues as former and current members offer their perspectives.

Pros respond to toxicity rumors about Dancing With the Stars

Several Dancing With the Stars pros spoke about the recent claims, explaining that the environment on set does not match the conversations happening online.

Emma Slater said the idea of “toxic energy in Dancing With the Stars could not be further from the truth.”

She described the workplace as one built on teamwork, saying that everyone works together toward each week’s performance. Alan Bersten agreed during the joint interview, saying the set feels safe and supportive. Their comments were meant to clarify the tone behind the scenes and separate it from public reactions on social media.

Corey Feldman also addressed the situation. He previously mentioned “behind-the-scenes drama,” which led some fans to believe the issue came from the production team. However, he later said,

“Everyone associated with the show has treated me with nothing but kindness,” he said.

Feldman added that the issues he referenced stemmed from people outside the show who created rumors and sparked conversations after his elimination.

Together, these statements demonstrate that the pros and cast members aim to clarify misconceptions and explain that the claims do not accurately reflect their daily work.

Burgess supported this idea by saying,

“It’s certainly not the show itself or the people on it.”

Behind-the-scenes structure, pay and production process of Dancing With the Stars

As the discussion around toxicity continued online, many fans also revisited how the show operates each season. Reports indicate that celebrity contestants receive a base payment for rehearsals and the first two weeks, with their pay increasing if they remain in the competition.

Bobby Bones said he earned close to $400,000 during his winning season with Sharna Burgess, though ABC has not confirmed official figures. Pros also receive contracts that vary by season length, and Jenna Johnson said they do not earn extra money for winning. Instead, they receive payment for each week they remain and a small bonus for reaching the finale.

The pairing process also became part of the conversation. Lindsay Arnold said pros “get no say” in which celebrity they partner with. Jenna Johnson added that the show keeps pairings secret until the first meeting.

Rob Wade explained that matches are based on height, build, personality and compatibility.

Rehearsal schedules are also demanding. Rylee Arnold said dancers practice four hours a day, six days a week, with camera blocking on Mondays and live shows on Tuesdays. The costume team works at a rapid pace, often completing designs within five days. These details provide additional context for how the show operates beyond public speculation.

___________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.