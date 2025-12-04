Dancing with the Stars Holiday Special faces fan criticism over flashbacks and visible mistakes

Carrie Ann Inaba, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

The first-ever holiday edition of Dancing with the Stars — titled Dancing with the Holidays — aired on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, on ABC and Disney+, but many viewers responded with disappointment, citing the use of flashbacks, recycled routines, visible mistakes, and what they viewed as a lack of fresh content.

The special, intended as a festive celebration, instead sparked criticism from fans online almost immediately.

Key aspects drawing backlash included the use of past performances rather than wholly new dances, and the perception that the broadcast had been assembled hastily.

On Reddit, one user wrote,



“I wish we got more current performances and not a lot of flashbacks. I think filming this while the season was ongoing (and some pros were still competing) wasn’t a good idea…”



Another fan commented,



“Not dogging on the pros at all, I know they did the best they could with the time they were given, but it was hard not to notice the little mistakes here and there. I wish it was filmed after the season aired or even live tonight just to give the pros a few more days to rehearse without the stress of the season still airing.”



One user wrote,



"I felt several of the new numbers were super short. Wish they cut some of the old performances and let the new ones be longer."



Some viewers described “half the hour” as ads and the rest “recycled routines.”

Dancing with the Holidays: Special returns, expectations, and fallout

Dancing with the Holidays was announced shortly after the conclusion of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which ended with Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson being crowned Mirrorball champions.

From the outset, some fans had expressed skepticism — questioning whether the special would truly feel like a new episode or just recycled content.

On Reddit, several users predicted that the holiday edition would draw heavily on footage from past performances rather than deliver fresh routines.

After the broadcast, many of those concerns were echoed by viewers tuning in. Criticism centered on several recurring themes:



Excessive reliance on flashbacks / old routines: Multiple fans noted that the special appeared to rely on previously seen performances rather than delivering brand-new numbers. As one user wrote:

"I wish we got more current performances and not a lot of flashbacks."





“I wish we got more current performances and not a lot of flashbacks.”





Visible mistakes — signs of insufficient rehearsal: Comments referenced “little mistakes here and there,” suggesting the pros may not have had enough time to prepare due to the overlapping schedule with Season 34.

Sense of rushed production / poor timing: Because the special was reportedly filmed while the season was still ongoing — and some pros were still competing — several fans felt the timing was poorly chosen and likely resulted in a lack of polish.

Expectation vs. reality gap: Some viewers lamented that more than half the broadcast felt like ads or recycled material, rather than fresh holiday-themed dances.





“Half the hour was ads and the other half was recycled routines. Just push the special back a week or two, give the cast real rehearsal time, and let us see more new dances,” wrote one user.



On the other hand, some segments still received praise: several fans highlighted the charm of family-oriented moments — such as the appearance of pros’ children — and some of the holiday dances and musical performances were described as “cute” or “joyful.”

Nonetheless, such positives were often overshadowed by the broader complaints about the special’s execution.

In media coverage, entertainment outlets had introduced Dancing with the Holidays with optimistic language.

The special was described as “another opportunity to see the pros back on the ballroom floor,” delivering festive cheer via surprise guests, holiday-themed routines, and celebration of the season.

Hosts for the special were named as Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The broadcast included big-ensemble numbers, appearances by former contestants, and musical segments — including one with Pentatonix.

Despite that build-up, the reaction from many long-time fans was sharp. The disappointment aired on social media and Reddit — some expressed that the show’s producers “pushed the special back a week or two” too late, resulting in what one described as “a hot mess.”

Others felt the holiday special lacked the polish and excitement that a seasonal, standalone celebration should have delivered, especially given the roster of high-profile pros and returning celebrities.

In aggregate, Dancing With the Holidays — while ambitious in concept — failed to meet many fans’ expectations. The repeated presence of flashbacks, recycled material, and noticeable mistakes undermined the goodwill that often surrounds holiday programming.

Yet the special did manage to include festive dance numbers, returning favorites, and a few heartwarming moments.

Whether Dancing with the Stars attempts another holiday edition in future seasons may well depend on how producers interpret this mixed reception.

Stay tuned for more updates.