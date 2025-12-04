Inside the relationship histories of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast

Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shows the lives of women who had different marriage paths. Some had only been married once, while others had gone through divorce or had been married before joining the show.

Their timelines showed how each person reached their stage in life at the time of filming and why certain relationships became part of the story. The information came from what the cast shared in public posts, interviews, or on the show.

One of the clearest comments came from Jordan Ngatikaura, who talked about his first marriage on a podcast. He said,

“Very soon, we realised she wanted to do the whole Mormon route… I just didn’t believe in it,” and added that he felt “so upset that I let my daughter down.”

His words showed how past relationships affected later events in his life.

The details below set out who had been married once, who had been married more than once, and who had experienced divorce. They also detail on how some partners were linked to more than one cast member through earlier marriages.

These timelines reflect the marriages, separations, and blended families that shaped connections within the group.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Cast marriage histories

Jen Affleck had been married once. She married Zac Affleck in 2019, and this remained her only marriage.

Whitney Leavitt had been married once as well. She married Conner Leavitt in 2016, and they stayed together. Mikayla Matthews also had one marriage. She married Jace Terry, and they continued to raise their family.

Mayci Neeley married Jacob Neeley in 2018. She had not been married before this. She had been in a long relationship earlier in life, but her former partner passed away in 2015. Taylor Frankie Paul married Tate Paul in 2016. Their marriage ended in 2022, and she did not remarry.

Layla Taylor married Clayton Wessel when she was younger. Their marriage lasted about three years, and they divorced in 2023. Miranda McWhorter married Chase McWhorter, and their marriage ended in 2024.

Jessi Ngatikaura had been married twice. Her first marriage was to Zach Gish from 2014 to 2019. She then married Jordan Ngatikaura in 2020. Jordan also had two marriages in his past.

Before marrying Jessi, he had been married once before. He described that first marriage as a “shotgun wedding” and said, “I wanted to, but I just couldn’t,” when he talked about trying to follow the Mormon path. His comments showed why the marriage ended.

Spouses connected to the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Demi Engemann had been married twice. Her first marriage was to Blake Corbin in 2015. They divorced in 2020. She later married Bret Engemann in 2021. Bret had also been married twice. His first marriage was to Angie Harrington, and they shared children.

Bret’s past and present marriages linked several families within the group and connected him to people both inside and outside the show.

Demi and Bret spoke about blended family life and how they managed shared parenting and home routines after earlier relationships. Their timeline included children from past marriages and the changes that came with forming a new household.

Jordan Ngatikaura’s history also involved two marriages. After his first marriage ended, he married Jessi in 2020. He talked about the reasons behind the end of his first marriage, pointing to differences in belief and lifestyle. His comments helped explain parts of his story that appeared on the show.

