Everything we know about The Challenge Season 42: Filming start, network, and more explored

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (Image via Getty)

The Challenge Season 41 finale signals the end of one era and the start of another. As soon as the last checkpoint is conquered, attention shifts to the future of the franchise.

The Challenge Season 42 carries unique pressure. All available information points to a new season of significant transition — possibly even the most crucial chapter The Challenge has faced in years.

What to expect from The Challenge Season 42

Filming for The Challenge Season 42 is expected to begin in February 2026. The planned shooting window is approximately seven weeks, a notable shift from the longer productions of recent years.

A shorter schedule suggests a streamlined season — one designed to be more manageable for cast members who support families, have careers, or felt previous seasons demanded extended time away.

This shooting schedule looks like season 41, since both kicked off in February but didn't air until midsummer.

If past trends mean anything, the next season will likely drop around late summer 2026 - so fans used to mid-year launches won't miss a beat.

There has been no official announcement regarding the season’s theme or filming location. Season 41 was held in Chile, but producers often rotate international terrain to refuel the competitive format.

Fans are already speculating whether the next battleground may introduce harsher elements or fresh geopolitical flavor to test endurance, loyalty, and strategy.

Network home: A potential move on the horizon

For decades, The Challenge has been one of MTV’s signature titles. But seismic shifts in television distribution raise new questions about where Season 42 will land.

Paramount — the parent company — has shifted multiple long-running MTV properties to Paramount+ in recent years.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, the show’s most decorated champion and informal franchise spokesperson, recently hinted that the future may lie away from traditional cable.

During a podcast conversation with Leroy Garrett, Bananas made it clear that the season could be pivotal not only for the cast, but also the brand.



“This is going to be one of the most important seasons as far as just viability is concerned. We are going to have to go show up and show out to prove to our new parents, Skydance, that we are worth keeping around.”



Those words frame The Challenge Season 42 as a make-or-break endeavor. Should the shift to streaming occur, it would mark the first time the flagship series joins spin-offs like The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+.

Until any announcement is made, MTV remains the expected home — but that expectation feels increasingly uncertain.

Cast rumors: Veterans preparing their return

Official casting announcements for The Challenge Season 42 have not been released, but several notable figures have already expressed interest in competing. Bananas declared:



“I put out the bat signal right now for next season, any able-bodied f***ing person that we have that’s gonna bring some entertainment to the screen has got to come.”



Those words carry dual meaning: enthusiasm to return and urgency to deliver ratings-boosting drama.

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello has also strongly hinted at a comeback. He has shared multiple training videos referencing “42,” signaling that this new season could be his return to top form after personal and competitive struggles.

Both Bananas and C.T. represent longevity and stability — competitors from early eras whose rivalry and reputations energize long-term viewers.

If they do line up at the starting gate once again, the season’s stakes increase dramatically. Others from Season 41 may also reappear as redemption arcs evolve.

The show typically balances returning champions, fan-favorite rookies, and high-stakes personalities who left under dramatic circumstances. A shortened filming schedule may further widen the availability pool.

Host and format

T.J. Lavin is expected to continue as host of The Challenge Season 42. His role has become inseparable from the series identity, offering a balance of stern guidance and athlete-to-athlete respect.

While not yet formally confirmed, there has been no indication of any shift in hosting duties.

There is also no word yet on whether eliminations will follow the familiar head-to-head structure or evolve again, as they have in recent seasons.

With the franchise navigating a new corporate environment, every core element — from alliances to gameplay twists — remains poised for recalibration.

Stay tuned for more updates.