DadTok’s hidden Vanderpump Villa cameo comes to light in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion preview released shared new details about a reality TV crossover involving members of DadTok.

In the clip, host Stassi Schroeder told the cast that five DadTok creators had filmed an episode of Vanderpump Villa. The group included Conner Leavitt, Zac Affleck, Jordan Ngatikaura, Jace Terry, and Jacob Neeley.

Schroeder said, “I was just in London filming the next season of Vanderpump Villa, and some of you guys were there,” which led to questions about what had happened during the trip.

When Affleck avoided the topic, she asked why he had turned “bright red.” He replied, “I just saw some things. Those aren’t my secrets to share.” The preview also showed Mayci Neeley speaking about her husband’s behavior after he returned from filming.

She said, “He was a little testy when he came back home,” and wondered if it came from time spent with the group. The reunion clip also revisited earlier events linked to the villa, including allegations discussed during the season.

The full reunion episode is set to stream on Hulu on December 4.

DadTok’s filming trip and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast reactions

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion preview confirmed that five members of DadTok had taken part in a Vanderpump Villa episode filmed in London. Schroeder explained that she had worked on the same season and had seen them during production.

Her comment led to a moment where Affleck chose not to answer questions about the trip. When Schroeder pressed him, he responded with, “You will have to wait,” and repeated that he could not share details.

Another quote came from Mayci Neeley, who described her husband Jacob’s behavior when he returned home. She said, “I will say he was a little testy,” and then added a light comment about him spending time with Jordan Ngatikaura.

The clip did not show further statements from the group, and Schroeder did not add more information about what she had witnessed. The preview focused on their reactions and their short comments about the experience.

The segment established that the filming had taken place over the summer and that the cast members had kept the details private. The preview set up the topic as something that would be discussed in the full reunion episode without giving any specifics from the villa.

Context from earlier seasons and connections to past Villa events

The reunion preview also referred back to events linked to Vanderpump Villa during season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In that season, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura said she had met Marciano Brunette at the villa and later had an affair with him.

Demi Engemann also said Brunette had touched her during filming. Brunette denied the claims. Another event involved Brunette and his ex-girlfriend, Hannah Fouch, getting into an argument with another employee.

After that incident, Brunette was removed from the production. He later wrote on Instagram that his exit “had nothing to do with the Mormon wives.”

The reunion preview did not repeat all details from the season but brought attention back to the villa because the DadTok crossover linked the cast to the same setting again.

Schroeder mentioned her own work on the series, which connected earlier storylines to the current season.

The preview reminded viewers that Vanderpump Villa followed Lisa Vanderpump and a staff who lived and worked together while hosting guests. Several cast members from Mormon Wives had visited the villa during season 2.

These past visits showed how both shows had crossed paths before, giving context for why the reunion included questions about the new episode.

