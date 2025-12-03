How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion? Details explored

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 4 at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu.

The reunion will be hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. The first look of the season 3 reunion is full of intense moments as one cast member is seen walking out of the stage.

The popular cast ensemble that will be joining for the reunion are Taylor Frankie Pauk, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, and Whitney Leavitt.

As the first look of the reunion special is out, the teaser says,

"This holiday season, the drama gets unwrapped."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Whitney Leavitt teases her return in season 4

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt recently teased the possibility of her returning for the fourth season. Leavitt recently said how after last season, she decided to step away from the show, but she never quit MomTok.

The DWTS alum further said in a Mormon Wives confessional,

“I was always in MomTok, still a part of that group. I just really needed a break, but then I heard from my team Dancing With the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and that’s a motivator. I'll come back for that."

The television star also talked about her dancing stint on Dancing With the Stars, while saying,

“After two seasons of doing the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I wanted to take a break. But once I found out that his would be an opportunity for all of the girls to go after this, I wanted to take that chance, I’m just having the time of my life and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 happening?

As per Marie Claire, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 has been renewed.

The renewal comes after season 3 garenered huge attention while becoming the No. 1 show on "Hulu’s Top 15 Today list, as reported by the Disney streamer and viewership growing season over season, based on five days streaming data."

Series producer Jeff Jenkins has already told Deadline,

“I anticipate we’re going to be shooting through most of 2026," he told the outlet. That likely factors in filming for season 5, but it could mean season 4 isn't entirely wrapped.”

Stay tuned for more updates.