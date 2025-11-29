The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura fires back at Demi Engemann with Taylor Swift–inspired video

Jessi Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues to draw attention as Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann’s conflict plays out both on the show and online.

On November 26, Jessi shared a new Instagram video that used Taylor Swift’s song “Actually Romantic,” which many viewers saw as another message directed at Demi.

In the clip, Jessi lip-syncs to the chorus while lighting a candle shaped like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles.

The lyrics include, “But it’s actually sweet / all the time you’ve spent on me,” and “It’s actually romantic / I really gotta hand it to you.”

Jessi added more comments in her Instagram Stories, reposting one of Demi’s videos and writing, “Printing off my face is… actually romantic.”

The new exchange follows a series of posts from both sides after Jessi recently claimed to reveal the meaning behind the “Fruity Pebbles” reference mentioned on the show.

Demi later responded in her own Story, saying the moment Jessi described was “a consensual and private experience” and that she would not let it distract from “a serious act that I did not consent to.”

Their tension increased during seasons 2 and 3, which also included storylines involving Marciano Brunette and allegations about past interactions with both women.

Social media posts and reactions to the feud between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars

Jessi’s latest video centered on Swift’s “Actually Romantic,” which she used while mouthing the lyrics, “It’s honestly wild / all the effort you’ve put in.”

Viewers noticed the moment because it followed Demi’s humorous post where she created a mock magazine cover with the headline, “Breaking news, Jessi exposes what ‘Fruity Pebbles’ means.”

In that clip, Demi shrugged at the situation and held a bowl of the cereal. Jessi reposted it and wrote, “Printing off my face is… actually romantic,” echoing the Swift lyric from earlier.

This exchange came shortly after Jessi said, “I think I am just going to go ahead and say it,” before sharing her version of the meaning of the Fruity Pebbles reference.

Demi responded with a statement saying, “What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage,” and added, “I won’t let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction.”

She also said, “This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to shift attention away from her own behavior.”

Both women continued to share their posts publicly, allowing viewers to follow along.

Show storyline and ongoing tension

The events on Instagram connect back to the developments shown in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seasons 2 and 3.

Jessi and Demi’s friendship changed during season 2, leading to the current distance between them.

In season 3, Jessi discussed her emotional affair with Marciano Brunette, saying she had developed feelings during filming.

Marciano later said he also kissed Demi during a crossover episode with Vanderpump Villa, but Demi said any physical contact was not something she consented to.

In response to the public discussion, Marciano stated he did not act inappropriately.

These storylines added pressure to the friendship, and both women reacted differently on and off camera.

Demi noted in her statement, “It’s very telling that she’s choosing to break story line and bring it up now,” referring to Jessi’s recent comments.

The series continued to highlight how the cast navigates personal relationships, public attention, and private disputes.

As the season airs, each new post from Jessi or Demi becomes part of a larger conversation among viewers following the conflict.

The show’s episodes and their social media activity continue to overlap, keeping the situation visible to the audience.

