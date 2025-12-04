Who went home on Survivor season 49 week 11?

Survivor 49 host (Image via CBS)

Survivor 49, week 11, ended with Sophie Segreti, who was considered a strategic free agent with a strong, sharp game, being unanimously voted out by the tribe members.

The tribe members considered Sophie a threat to keep around, and this was especially due to her flip last week, which led to Jawan Pitts' elimination. Revenge was the motivation behind this week's voting against Sophie.

Sage, still furious over Jawan’s blindside, made it clear early in the episode: “She’s going to regret this,” she said about Sophie. Rizo also pushed hard for a Sophie vote, worried she was winning too much and staying on the right side of every vote.

Even Steven, who won both immunity and a Block-a-Vote advantage, decided to keep things simple and not shake the table when he didn’t need to.

By the time they reached Tribal Council, Sophie thought Savannah might be the one in danger. Kristina even pretended that Sophie was safe, saying openly, “My vote tonight is going to Savannah.” Savannah played along as well.

But as Survivor 49 host Jeff Probst read the votes with Sophie's name coming one by one, the blindside was clear. Jawan, who was watching from the jury bench, celebrated while Sage gave him a look of victory, and he clapped in approval.

Meanwhile, Sophie was shocked by the results and left the game, saying she was now officially “the other Sophie,” in reference to becoming the first Sophie to be voted out this season.

Here's what Sophie said in her exit interview after getting eliminated from Survivor 49

Survivor 49, Episode 11, "The Cherry on Top," aired on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, on CBS, and saw a shocking tribal council when Sophie heard her name repeatedly four times by host Jeff Probst.

All the tribe members unanimously voted for the same person for the first time in the season, which resulted in Sophie being the 12th player voted out, leading to her exit from the show and making her the fifth jury member.

After hearing the results, Sophie was shocked:

"Oh my god, you guys got me good. And no, none of you can have my jacket."

The vote was especially thrilling for Uli tribe rivals Sage Ahrens-Nichols, who sought revenge against Sophie for voting out her close ally, Jawan Pitts, in the previous episode, and Savannah Louie, whose name was thrown out for a vote before the tribal council.

In her exit interview, Sophie said:

"I was just unanimously blindsided. Honestly, I'm taking it a little bit like a compliment that this means I was a big threat to everybody's game. I guess now I'm the 'other Sophie' because I'm the first Sophie voted out, which stings."

Meanwhile, Probst made it clear on his podcast, On Fire, that Sophie was someone who had applied for the show multiple times before finally making it into Season 49, noting that, “she is even hungrier now.”

Probst discussed the unanimous vote against the 31-year-old strategy associate from Darnestown, Maryland.

"Sometimes that hunger, when it percolates, you’ve got a little chip on your shoulder because we didn’t pick you, and you think you did something wrong. Sophie was a legit threat to win. And unfortunately, when you have those qualities, you become a target, and you have to figure out how to survive the vote. It’s not unfair, it’s the game. Your job is to manage all of these things, and that’s why we jokingly say it’s impossible to win this game.

Jeff explained why they needed Sophie on Survivor 49:

"She’s been in our wheelhouse for a while, but I really like her a lot. She really pops, great personality, very likable, and she goes for it. She was an alternate, which I think was probably an advantage for her. Then we have our Zoom in 2025, instantly took charge. She’s fantastic. I want her on the show. Then [he wrote in] capital letters, ‘Must be on the show.’ The clue to me was, we’re not missing this again. We didn’t have a spot last time. We’re going to start with her, and we are going to have a spot. She was a home run."

The final six of Survivor 49 who are competing for the title are:

Kristina Mills

Rizo Velovic

Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Savannah Louie

Sophi Balerdi

Steven Ramm

Stay tuned for more updates.