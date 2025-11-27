Survivor Season 49 Week 10 recap: Sophie dominates immunity as alliances crumble

Sage from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@survivorbcs)

Life on Survivor Season 49 had begun to strip away every comfort for the contestants.

When fatigue settled in during Week 10, the castaways were left with their simplest tools: clear decisions, quiet doubts, and the knowledge that only one of them could be right about whom to trust.

The episode unfolded with that kind of stark pressure—steady, unavoidable, and revealing.

Week 10 turns the game on its head on Survivor Season 49

The episode opened in the aftermath of Tribal Council, where tensions quickly surfaced between Kristina and her allies.

Her frustration—driven by confusion about where she stood in the vote—set the tone for a day marked by heightened suspicion.

As she put it, she felt like she had “no clue what is going on,” echoing a sentiment several castaways were grappling with as the game tightened.

Sophie also entered Week 10 with unfinished business. She told viewers she and Steven were “even” after they had written each other’s names down earlier in the season, but she made clear that she wanted him “gone next.”

Her positioning in the tribe—situated at the centre of competing voting blocs—would become crucial once the Immunity Challenge placed full control in her hands.

Meanwhile, Sage told Jawan about Kristina’s idol, adding the unusual caveat that he should “tell everyone she has gas” to avoid suspicion.

Steven’s failure to disclose the idol to Jawan deepened distrust between them, setting the stage for fractures in their once-stable grouping.

Reward forces divide inside and outside the game

The Survivor Season 49 Reward Challenge placed castaways into two teams:



Blue Team: Sophie, Soph, Sage, Steven



Yellow Team: Jawan, Rizo, Kristina, Savannah



The Blue Team secured a win and a trip to the Sanctuary for a barbecue stocked with hamburgers, hot dogs, and chocolate cake.

Yellow Team’s loss hit hard, especially for Rizo, who had maintained composure throughout much of the season. Hunger, however, pushed him to “meet his breaking point.”

At the Sanctuary, the Blue Team acknowledged the difficulty of enjoying a feast while others struggled, but Sophie articulated the reality of the game: it was “an individual game,” and the food could help decide upcoming competitions.

Talk around the Sanctuary turned toward strategy. Sage proposed targeting Savannah, arguing she would be most vulnerable when feeling secure.

Sophie expressed interest in the plan, though she also recognised her position between competing alliances.

Immunity Challenge cements Sophie’s power

The episode’s turning point arrived at the Immunity Challenge, where castaways retrieved puzzle pieces through obstacles before assembling a Survivor logo puzzle.

Host Jeff Probst offered a season-long supply of rice if three players sat out. No one agreed, sending the challenge forward without provisions.

Steven took an early lead, but the momentum shifted when Sophie accelerated through the puzzle phase, securing a clear victory and safety for the night.

With immunity secured, the uncertainty around her vote multiplied. Both alliances attempted to pull her their way, treating her as the deciding factor.

Scrambling and shifting loyalties before Tribal Council

Sage reaffirmed her mission once Savannah failed to secure immunity: break up the trio of Savannah, Rizo, and Soph.

She also hoped to force Kristina and Rizo to play their idols. Sophie, meanwhile, positioned herself carefully, listening to both groups while refusing to commit.

On the opposing side, Rizo, Savannah, and Soph considered using their extra vote to target Sage or Jawan, whom they perceived as unpredictable.

Savannah pressed Kristina and Jawan for information, intensifying the strategic uncertainty.

By the time the tribe left for Tribal Council, nearly every remaining player had been floated as a possible target.

A stunned exit at Tribal Council

At Tribal Council, Savannah emphasised her ability to read people, while Jawan warned that the night’s eliminated player might not know it.

Kristina played her idol for Steven, and Rizo played a fake idol for Savannah while choosing not to use his real one.

The final votes went to Jawan—sending him out of Survivor Season 49 as the eighth-place finisher.

The vote left Savannah pleased, Rizo shielded by the idol he didn’t play, and Sophie in a more pivotal position than ever.

Stay tuned for more updates.