Why is Chicken P in jail? Real name, age, and all about the rapper as he issues statement after being hit with fresh set of severe charges

Chicken P was sentenced on drug and firearm charges this year (Image via Getty)

Chicken P was recently indicted on multiple charges related to r*pe alongside public indecency. The rapper has been dealing with many other legal issues. This includes a conviction in March on gun and drug charges.

The artist has now addressed the ongoing problems. He took to his Instagram handle, posting a statement on Thursday, November 27. Also known as Rahkeib Smith, he wrote that he has been incarcerated on false charges.

Smith also claimed that he is innocent and is attempting to sever his connection to the allegations through a legal process.



“I have always carried myself with respect towards women and toward everyone I interact with, both inside and outside of music. Anyone who truly knows me knows what I stand for and the principles I live by. This has been one of the hardest moments of my life, but I’m staying strong, keeping faith, and trusting that the truth will be revealed”, the post says.









The 30-year-old added that he has additionally requested the general public and media to check the details before making any judgment about him.

Chicken P even expressed gratitude to his family members and supporters for their prayers.



“Your strength is keeping me going every day. I look forward to proving my innocence and getting back to my music and my community as soon as possible”, the statement ends.



Netizens reacted below the post, with people demanding his release from jail. A few others praised his music at the same time.

Chicken P’s r*pe charges are linked with another incident: Career, arrest, and more explained







The United States native has built a huge fan base over the years with his work in the musical world. He is mostly known for the single Money Counter.

The song’s video has even created a record on YouTube, with four million views.

Chicken P has been trending after he was indicted on new allegations. TMZ stated that the charges are associated with an alleged incident from March last year, where a woman was s*xually assaulted in Cleveland, Ohio.

Notably, Rahkeib reportedly attempted to get intimate with the victim forcefully without her permission.

The charges were filed earlier this month in a federal court. The legal documents even claimed that Smith inappropriately touched the victim on one particular occasion.

The latest allegations were made a few months after Chicken P was arrested following a drug test failure, which was being conducted as part of a bail for two cases that happened around three years ago.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated that Rahkeib has been at the Dodge Correctional Institute. He was sentenced to six years in August this year on drug and firearms charges.

Throughout his journey as a rapper, Smith has collaborated with other popular faces like YTB Fatt, 42 Dugg, and more.

He reportedly entered the music industry in 2016 and left a different kind of impact on Milwaukee with his lyrics, which addressed topics such as drug dealing.

Around two years after his debut, he released a mixtape, Chicken Scratch.

Back in 2024, he brought a few more projects like 4EvaLit and Hardest Ni**a Livin’. His first album was Strictly 4 Tha Streetz, which was followed by similarly successful titles like BussaBrick, Vol.1: Deep in the Pot, Chick James, Vol.1, and Lights, Camera, Action.