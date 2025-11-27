The nightmare at the carnival: What happens in The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Laura Bailey, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson attend "The Mighty Nein" Season 1 Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere at NYA WEST on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The Mighty Nein is an animated fantasy series based on the second campaign of Critical Role.

The show follows a group of strangers who slowly become a team.

They come from different places, have different problems and carry their own secrets.

The show mixes magic, mystery, danger and emotional stories.

Episode 4 is one of the most shocking episodes of the first season.

It sets the tone for what the rest of the show wants to be: dark, dramatic and full of high stakes.

In Episode 4, the group wakes up to a nightmare.

The carnival where they had been the night before is now a crime scene.

People died in a violent attack, and the Mighty Nein are blamed for it.

They are taken in for questioning, but none of them know what happened.

Their weapons and belongings are locked away, and they are kept together in one cell.

Tension grows as they argue until Mollymauk reminds them that he lost everything that night, including the people he cared about.

Beau suggests they escape and retrieve the head of the devil toad, the creature responsible for the attack.

The group breaks out after Fjord disguises himself as a guard, and they fight their way out.

They track the creature into a swamp and find Toya, a young girl who was taken during the attack.

The devil toad uses her body to speak, warning them that killing it will kill her too.

The group fights hard, and after a long battle, they manage to free the girl, though she dies soon after.

The episode ends with the group carrying the creature’s head to town, only to face a new danger when a halfling named Owelia appears, holding Caleb’s stolen amulet.

Inside the beacon experiments and the growing threat in The Mighty Nein

While the Mighty Nein try to clear their names, Episode 4 also reveals a second major storyline.

Far from the carnival, Essek Thelyss and Trent Ikithon begin dangerous experiments with a powerful object known as the Beacon.

This Beacon holds the souls of people who have gone through a special ritual called “consecution.”

When a person with a consecration dies, their soul enters the Beacon and is later reborn in a new body.

As the child grows older, memories from the past life return.

Essek explains this process to Trent and tells him that a soldier named Dain, who had died earlier, may have entered the Beacon without any ritual due to a magical explosion.

Trent becomes excited by this discovery.

He wants to push the Beacon further, even using prisoners as test subjects.

In one scene, Astrid kills a prisoner so Trent can try to force the man’s soul into the Beacon.

The attempt fails, but Trent demands another prisoner right away, showing how far he is willing to go.

Essek starts to feel uneasy, especially when Trent tries to learn how to use the Beacon as a weapon.

Essek tries to stop him, but Astrid and Eadwulf block his way.

Trent warns him to return to the Dynasty and stay out of his plans.

Later, Essek visits his home in Rosohna and learns that the Bright Queen is preparing for war if the stolen Beacon is not found.

These scenes show how the Beacon is tied to a growing conflict between two nations.

They also hint that Essek’s choices will play a major role in the story.

The mix of political pressure, secret tests and rising danger adds a strong layer of tension to the show and connects directly to future events in the series.

