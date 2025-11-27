The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The Mighty Nein (Image Via Getty)

The Mighty Nein season 1 is an animated show based on Critical Role’s second campaign.

It follows seven outsiders traveling through the land of Wildemount.

Each of them has personal problems, and the story combines magic, danger, and numerous emotional moments.

The season premiered on November 19, 2025, with the release of the first three episodes simultaneously.

After that, every new episode has released on Wednesdays on Amazon Prime Video, which is the only place to watch the series.

Episode 5 is called Little Spark and will release on December 3, 2025.

It will follow the same global release pattern, meaning fans around the world will get it at the same moment, adjusted to their local time.

The episode will run for about 45 to 48 minutes, just like the rest of the season.

Here are the confirmed release times for Episode 5:

Pacific Time – 12 a.m.

Eastern Time – 3 a.m.

British Standard Time – 8 a.m.

Central European Time – 9 a.m.

India Standard Time – 12:30 p.m.

Gulf Standard Time – 11 a.m.

Japan Standard Time – 4 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time – 5 p.m.

Season 1 has eight episodes.

Four episodes are already out.

Episode 5 will continue the weekly release, and the final episode will arrive on December 22, 2025.

Episode 4 ended on a sad and intense note.

The group escaped jail, fought the Devil Toad, and tried to save Toya, a circus worker under the creature’s control.

They could not save her, and losing her left a deep impact on the team.

Episode 5 will continue from this moment and lead the story toward the next big turn.

What to expect in episode 5 : New challenges and stronger emotion

Episode 5 will likely show how the group deals with Toya’s death.

This loss was painful, especially for Nott and Beau.

The episode may focus on how both of them process their feelings while still trying to stay on the right path.

It may also bring the team closer as they try to support each other.

This episode may bring the story back to The Beacon, the powerful object at the center of the bigger conflict.

The group may start to understand how their own missions link to this relic.

As they learn more, they may face new threats tied to its power.

The Beacon has already created fear and tension across Wildemount, and Episode 5 may explain why it is so important.

A major fight may also happen in this chapter.

The Mighty Nein could face their first large battle of the season, forcing them to work together in a better way.

This could test their trust and push them to use their skills as a team.

Their past struggles may make this moment harder, but it may also help them grow.

The season is slowly building toward a bigger mystery, and Episode 5 may drop important clues.

The group may meet new people, uncover secrets, or run into new danger.

Viewers can expect emotional scenes, strong character moments, and new surprises that set up the rest of the season.

