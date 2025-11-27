Logan Paul’s 2018 Japan ‘suicide forest’ controversy explored as Cheesur calls him out for removing SteveWillDoIt from his podcast over N-word

Logan Paul looks on during SmackDown at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on May 10, 2024 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

SteveWillDoIt's recent appearance on Logan Paul's the imPaulsive podcast is going viral. For the unversed, he was banned on YouTube in 2022 for violating the community guidelines. It was reported that the ban was due to the content creator promoting gambling websites.

The ban was recently lifted, and SteveWillDoIt will return to the platform in December 2025. He appeared on Logan Paul's podcast to promote his channel, discuss the ban and reflect on his life afterward.

However, at one point, SteveWillDoIt stood up and said he was leaving the set, as Logan Paul and co-host Mike Majlak appeared confused. Then he sat down and pulled the mic towards his face, announcing that he was back and would continue the episode.

Steve then said the N-word a few times that were beeped. The hosts stopped him and kept asking if he was fine, and SteveWillDoIt replied that he was. He also called Mr Beast "fake" for not helping him after he was banned on YouTube.

Logal Paul disagreed with him, saying that the famous YouTuber was generous and gave away a massive amount of money to strangers. He also noted that Steve was banned for his own actions.

SteveWillDoIt left the podcast after Logan Paul said he "reached the line" by saying the N-word, and asked him to leave.

Streamer Cheesur reacted to the podcast episode and called out Logan Paul for his remarks. He mockingly mentioned Paul's past suicide forest controversy.

"Steve, we draw the line when you say the N-word. But I laughed at somebody that was a hanging dead body in a forest... Steve, chill. Steve, do not say the N-word but I can laugh at a dead body," the streamer said.

Logan Paul uploaded his "haunted forest" vlog on December 31, 2017. In the video, he and his friends went to the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known as the "suicide forest" for the high number of suicidal deaths.

They came across a hanging body, filmed it and joked about it. The video went massively viral, creating headlines around the world. Logan Paul received international backlash and uploaded a written and a video apology.

He also removed the video from the platform. YouTube responded by removing him from their Google Preferred ad program and canceling several of his projects.

SteveWillDoIt claimed that Logan Paul's podcast episode was released even though he wanted to review it first

The content creator stated in his Instagram stories that Mike Majlak reached out to him after filming the episode, and told him to call or text whenever he wanted to.

Steve then called the imPaulsive podcast co-host and said that he had "blacked out" or was intoxicated during filming, and he wanted to review it before they released it. Mike allegedly said that he would ensure it happened. However, it was released anyway.

He called Mike a "loser" and the "biggest loser" for supposedly not keeping his word. Majlak responded on X, saying he told the staff to remove 20 minutes of footage to "protect" the YouTuber's image. In the deleted footage, he allegedly said controversial things.

Mike shared that Steve started drinking midway through the shoot. He also noted that the episode was released because the crew worked hard on it, and the time and money invested in it made it impossible to shelve.

He also thought that the podcast would shed light on "mental health and substance." Mike ended his statement by saying that he talked to SteveWillDoIt and they were on good terms.

SteveWillDoIt has now deleted the Instagram stories on Mike and added another where he called him his "best friend." Meanwhile, he did not delete one story where he called out Logal Paul.

He claimed that Logan seemingly has not done enough for the Black community, and he should give back to the Japanese people. In other news, Bryce Hall supported SteveWillDoIt and claimed that Logan Paul was "taking advantage" of an intoxicated guest.

