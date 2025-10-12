Was Logan Paul in an accident? Fatal helicopter crash claim debunked

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Logan Paul attends the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The unfounded claims of Logan Paul’s demise surfaced on Facebook, claiming that the YouTuber-turned-WWE star passed away in a helicopter crash.

Facebook pages such as VAR South Africa and Man City Lover Forever shared the viral rumors about the professional wrestler and influencer. The posts featured a black-and-white image of Paul with the claim that his death was captured on camera following a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. The caption featured the unverified news that read:

“YouTuber Logan Paul was fatally killed in a catastrophic helicopter crash on a packed Los Angeles street, a horrifying scene recorded live by a bystander, leaving injuries and a grieving fanbase desperate for updates…”

Both posts cited an untrustworthy article to corroborate the claim. However, there is no evidence to support the claim that Logan Paul was involved in a helicopter crash or any other accident.

VAR South Africa, Man City Lover Forever, and many such Facebook pages have a history of posting fabricated stories about celebrity deaths. Both accounts have shared false reports propagating the death hoax of Jackie Aina, Paul Rosolie, Ashton Hall, and more. Most fake news posts also feature AI-generated images and a third-party link to an article.

In the case of Logan Paul’s death hoax, the viral posts seemingly used the recent news about a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. According to The Guardian, an aircraft crashed at Huntington Beach on Saturday, October 11. The local authorities confirmed that five people, including the pilot, an occupant, and three individuals on the street, were injured.

Neither the Huntington Beach Fire Department nor any credible outlets reported Logan Paul as one of the wounded people. The incident was captured on camera by many onlookers, but neither of the viral videos showed the popular influencer-boxer being involved in the accident.

Logan Paul was involved in a horrific accident at home when he was 12

While the social reports of the Prime Hydration co-founder being involved in a helicopter crash are nothing more than a hoax, he once had a life-threatening accident. Logan Paul was 12 when he had a mishap at home.

Logan was attempting to dive into the pool while aligning trampolines to execute a stunt. He jumped from a small trampoline to a larger one, but miscalculated his next dive as he hit his head on the rim of the pool instead of landing inside.

The accident caused a severe concussion and resulted in a 7mm skull fracture. His father, Gregor,y recounted the incident during In Depth With Graham Bensinger in 2024:

“Jake's looking like he saw a ghost. He didn't say a word. So I go sprinting down there see Logan and he's covered in leaves and dirt from his face hitting and rolling off and we paramedics, took him in, we had to life flight him.”

When asked whether he was concerned that Logan’s injury was life-threatening, Gregory Paul replied affirmatively and explained:

“Because the way he was moaning you could see I'm like right away at a black eye, his head was bleeding.”

Speaking with Bensinger, Logan remarked that he had to undergo surgery, with the doctors inserting a titanium plate the size of a quarter, with five screws. Paul revealed that he still has the plate to date.

Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick, also spoke about the near-fatal accident and described it as “a horrible time.”