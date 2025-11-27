What did SteveWillDoIt say to Logan Paul? YouTuber issues statement after getting kicked off Impulsive podcast

SteveWillDoIt calls out Logan Paul after abruptly taking his leave from imPaulsive podcast. (Image via YouTube/IMPAULSIVE)

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt, born Stephen Deleonardis, had an awkward interaction with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Steve, 27, whose YouTube ban was recently lifted, appeared on episode 483 of Logan’s podcast. The episode dropped on YouTube on Wednesday, November 26.

In 2022, Steve's YouTube channel was banned over promotion of gambling websites, such as Stake.

During the conversation on IMPAULSIVE, Steve suddenly brought up MrBeast, also known as Jimmy among his close circle. He told Logan:

"Your friend Jimmy is kind of a fake guy."

Steve reasoned MrBeast "doesn’t care about people off camera". Logan instantly defended his friend, asking Steve if he met MrBeast in person. Claiming his YouTube channel before the ban was all about helping people, Steve said MrBeast did speak to him when he was still on the platform. However, after he got banned, Steve claimed MrBeast ghosted him.

SteveWillDoIt gets kicked off Logan Paul and Mike Majlak’s podcast after repeatedly disrespecting Logan



“I’m just shocked no one’s beat the sh*t out of him… If we weren’t on this podcast, I would’ve slapped him” pic.twitter.com/Tqb2zrNSXc — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 26, 2025

Logan responded:

"So, he he was helping you. And then you're upset that he stopped helping you because your channel got deleted because of stuff you did. Sounds like you got to take some accountability, Steve."

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak went on to defend MrBeast as SteveWillDoIt kept doubling down on his point that the YouTuber wasn't a genuine person. The disagreement created a tense atmosphere between the three.

After conversing about some other things, including challenging Logan Paul to a fight, around the 40 minute mark on the podcast, Steve suddenly told them:

"I think it's an honor for you guys to have me."

When Mike checked him on it, Steve said:

"It's an honor for me to be on there with you guys. So, I really appreciate you. I look up to you, Logan."

Steve abruptly moved the mic away and gets up to shake hands with the hosts, leading Mike to ask if the show was over. Steve responded:

"I'm done with it."

However, he sat back down and pulled the mic back in again. His seemingly strange behavior concerned Mike who asked what was going on with Steve.

When SteveWillDoIt continued his disarrayed wording, and started using racial slur, including the N-word, which was censored, Logan stopped him to let him know he was crossing a line:

"I am going to ask you to like chill a little bit. Not even not even just for my sake. I can handle the jokes."

Mike Majlak then asked someone behind the camera to show Steve out, likely to stop the situation from turning heated.

SteveWillDoIt calls out Logan Paul after his abrupt podcast exit

​After the episode was aired on YouTube, SteveWillDoIt took to his Instagram Stories to address his appearance on Logan Paul's podcast. He claimed he called Mike Majlak afterward to apologize for his behavior, adding:

"I was on empty stomach it was mistake"

Steve claimed he asked Mike if he could review the recording before it goes online, to which Mike agreed. However, the review likely did not happen, leading Steve to call Mike the "Biggest loser ever". He further called Mike a "fake", and a "bad" person.

SteveWillDoIt speaks on his recent controversy with LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/AtWXDRlN1x — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 26, 2025

The YouTuber went on to call Logan Paul out in his next IG Story:

"Logan Paul getting mad at me for saying the N word. YEP stand on it."

SteveWillDoIt added:

"Logan do a fraction of what I have done black people or have been in the community . Then be the white person sticking up for back people . Stand on that too. Maybe do something for the Japanese Logan"

The YouTuber then apologized to Mike Majlak for his previous insults. Calling Mike one of his best friends, SteveWillDoIt wrote:

"I love him to death. He the dude I can FaceTime and talk about everything. I love you Mike so much. Sorry for posting about you. I was wrong and I had miscommunication."

Taking back his words about Mike being a "bad person", Steve called the latter a "good person" and apologized for posting about him.

SteveWillDoIt also posted a snippet from his conversation with his PR, explaining he did not use the N-word with a derogatory or insulting intent. Steve explained he had donated to Black people, but he was not trying to buy their loyalty with it. He said:

"I said I'm that n***a, it's just way better than saying I'm that dude, and I feel comfortable saying it."

Steve explained he hangs out with Black people and feels he is part of the community. He added he only feels comfortable using the word because of his "personal life experiences".

SteveWillDoIt claimed if a Black person tells him he should not be using the word, he'd listen. However, the YouTube said it's only White people who gets offended when he uses the N-word.