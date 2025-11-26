"CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Elaine Hendrix's Freestyle routine in the finale

Elaine Hendrix from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 fame and The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix closed her time in the ballroom with a grand Freestyle performance on November 25, 2025.

For the Freestyle Round, she and her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten, performed to I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line) by District 78, which left a lasting impression on the viewers.

Before stepping on stage, Elaine became emotional as she recalled her time on the show, grateful that the platform allowed her to become a “dancer again,” saying it helped her get part of her life back.

For the Freestyle Round, she chose the song, I Hope I Get It, saying it best described her journey in life.

Elaine started her career as a dancer and model, dividing her time between the two. She was part of the Gary Harrison Dance Company, after which she became a professional dancer and worked for multiple hip-hop artists.

Unfortunately, her career as a dancer ended in 1992, when she met with an accident while riding her bike.

She resumed dancing only after she signed up for the ABC show. Thus, the Freestyle routine was meaningful to her.

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to react to Elaine’s Freestyle performance, as one commented:

“elaine and alan’s freestyle was a CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE!! i will not forget this dance.”

Many Dancing with the Stars viewers were amazed by the quality of Elaine and Alan's finale act.

“Thank you Elaine and Alan for confirming what I’ve always said that a freestyle needs to be a whole mini musical,” a fan wrote.

“In my opinion, Elaine’s freestyle dance captured the heart and soul of DWTS. Celebrity’s discovering their love of dance and growing in their self confidence, and professional dancer’s getting to share their craft & talent with the world. 10/10,” another one commented.

“Elaine and Alan delivered a full mini movie with that freestyle and I LOVED EVERY SECOND,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Oh Elaine Hendrix your freestyle will be remembered for years to come, that was a PRODUCTION,” a person wrote.

“THAT FREESTYLE WAS FREAKING AMAZING !!!!!! THE STORYTELLING, THE CHOREOARGPHY, THE CAMEOS, THE TRANSTIONS. THAT FELT I WAS WATCHING BROADWAY !!! @Dance10Alan THIS IS EMMY NOMINATED WORTHY. ELAINE YOU DID THAT !!!!!!!” another netizen commented.

“YES ELAINE. That was so theatrical and fun! Choosing to do a freestyle to a chorus line was perfect. Now THAT'S how you do a freestyle,” a fan posted.

Dancing with the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba called Elaine’s Freestyle routine “wonderful”

Elaine started her routine in a makeshift audition room, where actor and fellow The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter posed as a casting director.

Meanwhile, her pro dance partner, Alan, acted as the director, while Elaine pretended to audition for a film.

The performance told a story, which the judges as well as the live audience loved to watch. While sharing their opinions on the act, Carrie Ann Inaba said:

“Tells me so much about you. I’m getting emotional. I don’t want this season to end. It’s so beautiful to see. It was wonderful.”

Derek Hough expressed a similar sentiment, opining that the routine reflected her journey well and added that, with that act, she “beautifully” ended her time in the ballroom.

Bruno Tonioli was also moved by how “deliciously crafted” the act was. According to him, it was a “theatrical treat,” and Elaine executed it well.

Although the performance earned a perfect score, Elaine could not finish in the top three. She secured the fifth place, while Robert took the title.

Stay tuned for more updates.