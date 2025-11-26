Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Finale: Elaine Hendrix earns a perfect 30 for a chorus line–inspired freestyle

Elaine Hendrix (Image via Getty)

Elaine Hendrix ended Dancing with the Stars Season 34 with a clear milestone of a perfect 30 in her A Chorus Line-inspired freestyle with pro partner Alan Bersten.

Her last competitive performance of the night in the freestyle round of the Dancing with the Stars finale was the routine, a rendition of I Hope I Get It (in its A Chorus Line version) in which she earned unanimous 10s with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

The tribute-based performance was one of the best-rated performances of the night, and it was her best score of the season at the most important time.

In the final hour of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Hendrix approached the freestyle round with a concept rooted firmly in theatrical tradition.

Her routine, crafted as a direct homage to dancers and the discipline of performance, was built around the thematic core of A Chorus Line.

The number used the District 78 version of “I Hope I Get It,” a track frequently incorporated in contemporary stage-influenced choreography on Dancing with the Stars and adapted here to frame her last appearance on the ballroom floor.

Carrie Ann Inaba responded to the performance by highlighting Hendrix’s connection to her fellow dancers. Inaba said,

“The way you share your spotlight with everyone was inspiring”, adding, “It’s so beautiful to see.”

Derek Hough followed with his assessment, stating, “You’ve completed this journey beautifully,” and emphasised, with a direct note of support, that he is “proud” of what she achieved on the show.

Bruno Tonioli delivered the final commentary, telling her, “You’ve got it. You really have it,” and identified the number as “a deliciously crafted” routine.

The judges’ scoring—10 from each panellist—brought Hendrix to a total of 30 out of 30. It was a definitive moment of closure for her on Dancing with the Stars, particularly in a finale where competitive pressure remained high until the last routine of the night.

The perfect score also aligned with the show’s history of celebrating theatrical-leaning freestyles, a format known for allowing celebrity contestants to perform without the restrictions of earlier technical styles.

A freestyle positioned as a tribute

Within the arc of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Hendrix’s freestyle operated not only as a final routine but also as a thematic summary of her season-long journey.

The structure of the choreography, built around ensemble movement and theatrical staging, emphasised her work within a group—an element reflected directly in Inaba’s remarks about how she shared her spotlight.

This direction aligned with the interpretation of “I Hope I Get It” as a musical theatre staple about collective ambition, discipline, and resilience.

Throughout the finale, the production design and musical arrangement supported the narrative approach of the performance.

The use of District 78’s adaptation preserved the recognisable rhythms of the original composition while amplifying the percussive elements that allow ballroom-stage fusion, a style the show frequently employs during freestyle rounds.

This framework allowed Hendrix and Bersten to balance theatricality with the athletic precision that Dancing with the Stars consistently demands from its finalists.

Context Within the Season 34 Finale

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale featured five finalists, each delivering a final set of routines structured to demonstrate growth across the season’s competition.

Hendrix entered the night as the season’s veteran performer known primarily for her work in film and television, including her ongoing place in popular culture from The Parent Trap.

Her progression throughout the season aligned with the show’s typical narrative arc, where non-professional dancers adapt steadily to ballroom training.

In the context of the finale’s scoring patterns, Hendrix’s perfect 30 stood as a reflection of her improved consistency in the later weeks.

The freestyle round traditionally permits greater creative freedom, allowing contestants to integrate personal themes into choreography.

Hendrix’s decision to dedicate the number to dancers—and to frame the routine around a musical theatre narrative—connected directly to the show’s emphasis on personal interpretation in the closing round.

The Judges’ Framework of Evaluation

Because Dancing with the Stars depends on a balance between technical scoring and performance impression, the unanimous perfect result for Hendrix signified complete alignment across the judging panel.

Inaba’s focus on emotional connection, Hough’s emphasis on journey completion, and Tonioli’s appraisal of craftsmanship covered the full evaluative spectrum that the show typically applies in finales.

Each quote also marked the culmination of the judges’ season-long commentary styles. Inaba’s observation about Hendrix sharing her spotlight supported earlier remarks made during the season about ensemble-driven performers.

Hough’s statement underscored progress, a central metric he references frequently in contestant evaluations. Tonioli’s comment on “a deliciously crafted routine” aligned with his attention to theatrical composition, particularly in freestyle segments of Dancing with the Stars.

A Finale Marked by Performance-Driven Closure

Hendrix’s perfect 30 did not operate merely as a technical result; it framed her season narrative with definitive clarity.

While all finalists sought the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, Hendrix’s routine produced one of the finale’s cleanest intersections of theme, execution, and reception.

The placement of her performance within the production order and the consistency of the judges’ remarks strengthened its impact within the broader structure of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

The A Chorus Line influence ultimately anchored Hendrix’s final appearance in a tradition recognised by both theatre and dance audiences, and the precision of the choreography allowed her narrative to conclude without ambiguity.

The perfect score solidified her finale standing and became one of the most widely discussed elements of the night as Season 34 reached its close.

