Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 26, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Season 42, Game 58, was an exciting one. Returning 11-day champion Harrison Whitaker faced two new challengers. The longtime champion faced Krish Patel and Shannon Mastick. Harrison sought his 12th straight win in this midweek game.

The Final Jeopardy answer on Wednesday was a famous three-word declaration. The quote was delivered by a U.S. general to an Adelaide newspaper. This happened on March 20, 1942, after he made an escape under darkness. The correct question was, "What is 'I shall return'?". This iconic phrase is linked to a major figure in World War II history.

A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode on November 26, 2025, Wednesday

The episode, Season 42, Game 58, featured the continuing dominance of champion Harrison Whitaker. Harrison was pursuing his 12th victory in a row, following his third straight runaway game. The two challengers, Krish Patel and Shannon Mastick, had the tough task of trying to dethrone the reigning champion.

Jeopardy Round

The first round set the competition. Daily Doubles were crucial as contestants explored the board. Harrison had a 15-for-26 record on Daily Doubles before this game. Harrison could become a top-10 Jeopardy player by improving on these clues.

Double Jeopardy Round

This round had higher stakes and more chances to advance. Players faced harder categories, increasing the intensity. Scores at the end of this round determined Final Jeopardy participants. Challengers needed a big lead to beat Harrison's champion status.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy category was Famous Declarations.

The clue read: After an escape under darkness, a U.S. general told an Adelaide newspaper these 3 famous words on March 20, 1942

The correct response is, "What is 'I shall return'?"

This declaration was made by General Douglas MacArthur nine days after he escaped from the Philippines, which was surrounded by the Japanese at Corregidor. MacArthur arrived in Australia and announced, "I came through and I shall return." The three words, "I shall return", became the most recognized part of his message. He fulfilled this promise by leading the liberation of the Philippines in 1944 and 1945.

Jeopardy!’s Contestant Profiles

Shannon Mastick

From Granger, Indiana, Shannon Mastick is a patent lawyer. It's hard to win a high-stakes game of Jeopardy against a strong champion. Shannon focused on her game and tried to use her background in law and general knowledge. The fact that she did so well on both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy shows how much she knew.

Krish Patel

Krish Patel is a first-year college student from Plano, Texas. He brought to the competition his academic rigor and up-to-date knowledge from when he was a student. Any new contestant would find it very hard to beat a champion like Harrison Whitaker. Krish showed how competitive he was and how much he knew in all of the show's categories.

Harrison Whitaker

The game's 11-day champion, Terre Haute, Indiana researcher Harrison Whitaker, won $309,000. His winning streak is impressive, but his Daily Doubles rate is lower than other long-running champions. Resolving viewer complaints, the show's judges confirmed that Harrison correctly phrases his responses as questions. Harrison sought his 12th straight win.

Before the Final Jeopardy answers, the commercial break was tense. Harrison's champion status made the reveal anticipated. This final question and the calculated wagers determined whether Harrison would win his 12th game or one of the challengers.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Jeopardy! provided fierce competition. Shannon Mastick and Krish Patel challenged Harrison Whitaker vigorously. WWII history was the Final Jeopardy clue about General MacArthur's famous words. This night's game depends on wagers and correct answers. For the final scores, viewers must watch the broadcast. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.