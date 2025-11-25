Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 25, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy superchampion Harrison Whitaker won the game on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, securing his 11th consecutive victory, on the 57th game of Jeopardy! Season 42.

Harrison Whitaker, an experienced competitor, was up against two new opponents to try to get his 11th win. There were the usual three rounds of trivia in this episode: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!, which tested the contestants' knowledge on a wide range of topics.

Harrison made the answer to the Final Jeopardy! question wrong. However, he still had his victory because he had such a big lead from the earlier rounds. He has now made $309,000 in 11 days.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! Episode from November 25, 2025, Tuesday

Harrison Whitaker, the defending champion, played against Lyman Howard, a financial advisor, and Emma Passariello, a student of naval architecture. Emma spent two months on a chemical tanker, while Lyman learned how to use the stars to find his way. Harrison, the champion, said that he sped up the show two times. Harrison made it into the game as the 19th superchampion in the show's history. He was going for his 11th win.

Jeopardy Round

The categories in this round included The U.S. Between The World Wars, Odd Museums, Don’t You Hate It When…?, Shared Roots, Pour Decisions, and Where Am “I”?

Harrison got off to a slow start because both of his opponents got in a few times. Emma was ahead with $3,800 after 15 clues, Lyman was second with $1,600, and Harrison was third with $600. At the first break, Emma had six correct answers and one wrong one, Lyman had four correct answers and two wrong ones, and Harrison had two correct answers and no wrong ones.

Inside the two commercial breaks, Harrison got a dozen right answers, one of which was the Daily Double. At the middle of the game, he had a big lead. Harrison had 14 right answers and 0 wrong ones at the end of the round. Emma had 6 right answers and 2 wrong ones, and Lyman had 5 right answers and 2 wrong ones.

Harrison: $8,300

Emma: $3,600

Lyman: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

The next round categories were Shakespeare, Who Said It?, Pew Pew Pew, 9-Letter Words, Italian Americans, Song Title Before & After, and Animals Of Zootopia.

Harrison found both Daily Doubles this round. His third Daily Double was wrong. Harrison had enough money for a runaway game in the Final Jeopardy! Round despite the miss. Harrison finished this round with 29 correct and 3 incorrect answers. Emma got 8 right and 4 wrong, and Lyman got 8 right and 5 wrong. This episode had no unplayed clues, keeping the season's total low.

Harrison: $19,700

Emma: $2,400

Lyman: $600

Final Jeopardy! Round

The category for the clue was 1980s Television.

The clue read: "This spin-off premiered 21 years after the show that inspired it but took place nearly a century later."

The correct response was "What is Star Trek: The Next Generation?"

The original Star Trek from the 1960s became a cult classic in reruns. It was set in the 23rd century. The spin-off, Star Trek: The Next Generation, was set in the 24th century. It was premiered in 1987, 21 years after the original 1966 show.

Final Jeopardy! Wagers and Results:

Lyman: $600 + $500 = $1,100 (Correct response: Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Emma: $2,400 – $0 = $2,400 (Incorrect/No response: What is ?)

Harrison: $19,700 – $300 = $19,400 (Incorrect response: What is I prefer movies! :))

Game recap of Jeopardy! from the episode of November 25, 2025

Jeopardy Round

Categories: The U.S. Between the World Wars; Odd Museums; Don’t You Hate It When…?; Shared Roots; Pour Decisions; Where Am “I”?

Early pace: Harrison started slowly as Emma and Lyman dominated the buzzer early.



Scores after 15 clues:

Emma: $3,800

Lyman: $1,600

Harrison: $600

Statistics after 15 clues:

Emma: 6 correct / 1 incorrect

Lyman: 4 correct / 2 incorrect

Harrison: 2 correct / 0 incorrect

Interviews:

Lyman: learned celestial navigation

Emma: spent two months aboard a chemical tanker

Harrison: watches the show at double speed

Harrison surged mid-round, getting 12 correct, including the Daily Double.

End-of-round accuracy:

Harrison: 14 correct / 0 incorrect

Emma: 6 correct / 2 incorrect

Lyman: 5 correct / 2 incorrect



Scores after Jeopardy!:

Harrison: $8,300

Emma: $3,600

Lyman: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

Categories: Shakespeare, Who Said It?; Pew Pew Pew; 9-Letter Words; Italian Americans; Song Title Before & After; Animals of Zootopia

Harrison found both Daily Doubles; missed one but still locked up a runaway.

Stats after Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 29 correct / 3 incorrect

Emma: 8 correct / 4 incorrect

Lyman: 8 correct / 5 incorrect

Unplayed clues: 0 today (season total: 6)



Scores entering Final:

Harrison: $19,700

Emma: $2,400

Lyman: $600

Final Jeopardy

Lyman’s response was accepted; he was the only correct player.

Harrison still maintained a runaway and secured another win.



Final Scores

Lyman: $600 + $500 = $1,100 (correct: Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Emma: $2,400 – $0 = $2,400

Harrison: $19,700 – $300 = $19,400 (response: “I prefer movies! :)”)

Game Outcome

Harrison wins again and is now an 11-day champion.

11-day total: $309,000

Returns tomorrow seeking win #12.

Harrison Whitaker won $19,400 tonight as the 11-day champion. He maintains his show success. His first two rounds gave him a huge lead that the challengers couldn't overcome. Tomorrow, Harrison will try for his 12th win. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.