Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 21, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! champion Harrison Whitaker won his ninth consecutive game tonight, Friday, November 21, 2025. Harrison Whitaker, the champion, faced Sarah Wylie and Jamie Kohlmeier tonight. Harrison continued his winning streak into the following week.

Harrison Whitaker, an 8-day champion, had an easy win tonight. Answering the Final Jeopardy clue correctly earned him $50,000 in one day. With this amount, his 9-day winnings reach $268,600.

Harrison Whitaker was the champion tonight. His goal was to achieve his ninth victory and it became true. The game featured new challengers, Sarah Wylie and Jamie Kohlmeier. As Harrison sought "superchampion" status, the episode was intense.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode glimpses, November 21, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round

The categories included Lit Characters Go Reality TV, 2 Letters, 3 Letters, and Harlem. Sarah missed the Daily Double right before the commercial break. This mistake, Harrison got ahead quickly in the interviews. Harrison had $3,200, Sarah had $800, and Jamie had nothing at the first break.

Harrison kept doing well after the interviews. Sarah and Jamie found it hard to keep up with the champion's quick and accurate buzzing. At the end of the round, the champion earned a lead.

Harrison's Score: $7,200

Sarah's Score: $1,600

Jamie's Score: $800

Double Jeopardy! Round

Harrison extended his commanding lead in this round. The categories in this round included Spies Like Them, Best Picture Oscar Nominees Of The 2020s, and Geography. Harrison found and correctly answered both Daily Doubles.

Score after the round:

Harrison: $31,200$

Sarah: $5,200$

Jamie: $2,400$

Final Jeopardy! Round and Result

The category for the round was "Scientists."

The clue read: "In a 1939 letter, he recalled a boyhood experience that inspired his life’s work: petting his cat on a cold winter’s night."



Right response: "Who is Nikola Tesla?"

Jamie guesses "Schrödinger" and Sarah's guess is "Einstein." Both erred and bet most of their scores. Harrison correctly identified Tesla and bet $18,800. This brought his daily total to $50,000.

Jamie's Result: $2,400$ – $2,398 (Incorrect) = $2

Sarah's Result: $5,200$ – $5,200 (Incorrect) = $0

Harrison's Result: $31,200$ + $18,800 (Correct) = $50,000

Looking into Tonight's Jeopardy! Recap for Friday, November 21, 2025

Jeopardy Round:



Categories: Lit Characters Go Reality TV, 2 Letters, 3 Letters, and Harlem



Scores at the First Break (14 clues):

Harrison: $3,200

Sarah: $800

Jamie: $0

Statistics at the First Break:

Harrison: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Sarah: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Jamie: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Sarah: Faced student pranks about her fear of frogs

Jamie: Learned geography from NCAA football video games

Harrison: Was pranked into drinking seawater by a P.E.I. tour guide

Scores After the Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $7,200

Sarah: $1,600

Jamie: $800

Statistics after Jeopardy! round:

Harrison: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Sarah: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

Jamie: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Spies Like Them, Best Picture Oscar Nominees Of The 2020s, 3-Word Phrases, Geography, Biblical Groups, "O" Pourri

Harrison’s Dominance:

He picked up both Daily Doubles and extended his lead.

He held his challengers to a combined six correct responses.



Statistics After Double Jeopardy!:

Harrison: 29 correct, 1 incorrect

Sarah: 13 correct, 4 incorrect

Jamie: 6 correct, 2 incorrect



Scores Going into Final:

Harrison: $31,200

Sarah: $5,200

Jamie: $2,400

Total Number of Unplayed Clues This Season: 6 (None today)

Final Jeopardy!:

Category: Scientists

Answers:

Jamie: $2,400 – $2,398 = $2 (Incorrect, answered "Who is Schrodinger?")

Sarah: $5,200 – $5,200 = $0 (Incorrect, answered "Who is Einstein?")

Harrison: $31,200 + $18,800 = $50,000 (Correct, answered "Who is Tesla?")



Tonight’s Final Scores:

Harrison: $50,000 (9-day total: $268,600)

Sarah: $0

Jamie: $2

Harrison will return on Monday for his bid for superchampion status!

Harrison Whitaker won his ninth Jeopardy! game tonight. His decisive win, which included two Daily Doubles and a difficult Final Jeopardy! clue, showed his skill. Harrison won $50,000 in one day, bringing his total to $268,600. Harrison will try to win his 10th straight game on Monday. All jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.