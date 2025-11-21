Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 21, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! enthusiasts eagerly awaited the results of the Friday, November 21, 2025, episode. This game was the 55th of Season 42, featuring three competitive players, Harrison Whitaker (Returning Champion), Sarah Wylie and Jamie Kohlmeier.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, "In a 1939 letter, he recalled a boyhood experience that inspired his life’s work: petting his cat on a cold winter’s night," presented a challenge to the players. The correct response was Nikola Tesla.

The American quiz show Jeopardy! has been around for a long time. It was created by Merv Griffin. The show has been on TV for decades and is known for its unique question-and-answer format.

Looking into Jeopardy! Episode from November 21, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

With this round, contestants selected clues from categories, and the money earned was doubled in the next round. The players showed their general knowledge, trying to build up a strong cash total before the crucial second round of the game.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round doubled clue values, raising the stakes. This round often determines the final competitive standings before the finale. Daily Doubles let contestants bet any or all of their earnings. Success depends on this segment's wagering strategy.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category was Scientists.

The challenging clue given to the contestants was: "In a 1939 letter, he recalled a boyhood experience that inspired his life’s work: petting his cat on a cold winter’s night."

The correct responsee: Who is Nikola Tesla?

This clue relates to Nikola Tesla's Balkan childhood. Macak was his favorite cat. Petting his cat on a dry, cold winter night shocked the young Tesla with static electricity.

When his father could not explain the phenomenon, Tesla developed a lifelong obsession, asking, "Is nature a gigantic cat? If so, who strokes its back?… Day after day I have asked myself, what is electricity?" This early shock directly inspired his revolutionary work in electrical engineering and physics.

Contestant Profiles for November 21, 2025

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker, a researcher originally from Terre Haute, Indiana, was the returning champion for the Friday, November 21, 2025, game. This was his attempt for a ninth consecutive win in Season 42, Game 55.



With $218,600 in eight days, he entered the game strong. Harrison had a dominant game, often buzzing in and responding accurately to build large leads. His streak continued after his closest opponent in Final Jeopardy bet too much the night before! Harrison's research and quizzing skills made him a formidable Alex Trebek Stage opponent.

Sarah Wylie

Sarah Wylie was one of the two new challengers facing the long-running champion. Being a teacher from Boynton Beach, Florida, she approaches the competition with knowledge as a teacher. Sarah wanted to do well in all three rounds, including Double Jeopardy! Her game performance decided whether the champion's impressive run would continue.

Jamie Kohlmeier



Tonight's second newcomer was Jamie Kohlmeier, a beer specialist from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. He likely knew specific board categories from his unique background. On the Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, Jamie needed general knowledge and strategic wagering! Similar to Sarah, Jamie wanted to beat the eight-day champion and start a winning streak.

The game's outcome depended on the Final Jeopardy! round on November 21, 2025. People will have to wait until the next episode of the show to find out the final scores and whether Harrison continued his winning streak or a new winner emerged. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.