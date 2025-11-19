Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 19, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, featured returning champion Harrison Whitaker against two new contenders. An intriguing intellectual battle ended with a tricky Final Jeopardy! Fans wondered if the champion could win seven straight. This episode was eagerly anticipated.

The correct response to the Final Jeopardy! category "Movie Characters" was Who is Chewbacca? The clue referred to the Wookiee character from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Although Chewbacca did not receive a medal in the 1977 film, the novelization later fixed this oversight. This detail satisfied fans who felt the character was wrongly ignored at the medal ceremony.

Jeopardy! entertained viewers for decades. Complex clues across subjects are its specialty. Ken Jennings remains the host, presenting high-level trivia.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights November 19, 2025, Wednesday

Game Overview

A total of 53 games were played in Season 42. Matylda Urbaniak and Josh Chen stood up to the defending champion, Harrison Whitaker. Harrison had a great six-day total of $182,600 when he started the game. In the last game, Harrison showed a small weakness that made it look like he might be beatable. In six games, he only hit six out of eleven Daily Doubles. However, because he went 6 for 6 in Final Jeopardy!, his opponents needed to be ahead to win. The players were fiercely competing for the top spot in the game.

The Rounds

The game started with Jeopardy! round. Contestants selected clues, hoping to build a good monetary lead. The Double Jeopardy! round offered more complex clues and higher dollar values. This round often determines the trajectory of the game, with contestants using Daily Doubles to either gain a massive lead or fall behind. Harrison had a tough time with Daily Doubles, a weakness his opponents could exploit.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! category was Movie Characters.

The clue read: "The novelization of a 1977 movie awarded this character a medal at the end, righting a perceived wrong."

The correct answer: Who is Chewbacca?

The 1977 film was Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. Chewbacca, a main character, did not receive a Yavin 4 medal at the end. Once the film was released, many fans were upset by this exclusion. Alan Dean Foster ghostwrote the novelization to right this wrong. This detail showed the production team acknowledged fan disappointment. Harrison did Final Jeopardy perfectly! attempts, making this clue troublesome.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from tonight's episode

Harrison Whitaker

Researcher Harrison Whitaker from Terre Haute, Indiana, was the six-day champion. He had $182,600 before this game. Harrison's strategy was to lead before Final Jeopardy! He answered Final Jeopardy! clues 6-for-6. However, his Daily Doubles performance varied. It suggested his opponents were vulnerable. He showed resilience by recovering from a loss in his previous game.

Matylda Urbaniak

Matylda Urbaniak is a law student from Queens. She sought to defeat the six-day champion as a new challenger. Players often bring new energy and strategies. To make her mark on the show, Matylda's performance was closely watched.

Josh Chen

Other challengers included Arlington, Virginia, stay-at-home dog dad Josh Chen. Josh's dog dad background sets him apart from other contestants. He entered the competition to use his knowledge against the strong champion. Josh, like Matylda, needed a strong Daily Doubles performance to overcome Harrison's Final Jeopardy! strength.

With Harrison Whitaker seeking his seventh win, the stakes were high. Viewers eagerly await the winner announcement. Viewers must check local listings or streaming services to find out who won. The drama of Final Jeopardy! keeps it a must-see. All Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.