Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 17, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! is known for its intellectual challenges and stimulating questions. On Friday, November 14, 2025, the Final Jeopardy! category was Poetic Objects, with the clue: “In a British poem, this is 'raddled with Napoleon’s paint. Nose eaten by a less clear conqueror.'” The correct response was What is the Sphinx?. This clue pointed to the iconic Sphinx in Egypt, referenced in William Empson’s poem “Four Legs, Two Legs, Three Legs”.

Jeopardy! draws in audiences with its varied subjects and challenging questions for decades. The show lets intellectuals compete for glory and prizes in history and literature. In the 42nd season, viewers eagerly await the latest contestants' performance in this iconic trivia showdown.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode from November 17, 2025, Monday

The Monday episode of Jeopardy! began with a typical but intense round. Answering general knowledge questions tested contestants' fact recall in various categories. Each response presented a unique challenge, and the pace was fast and competitive.

Jeopardy! Round

Contestants on Jeopardy! covered history and pop culture. Some questions required deep literature knowledge, like today's poetic reference, while others required quick fact recall. He kept ahead of four-day champion Harrison Whitaker with his usual calmness.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round was thrilling. Contestants could risk more to win. As players push for more points, this round usually gets more competitive. It witnessed strong wagering, especially from Harrison, who wanted to keep winning.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer and Solution

In the Final Jeopardy! Round, the category was. Poetic Objects.

The poem referenced in the clue was “Four Legs, Two Legs, Three Legs” by William Empson. This Sphinx riddle described the famous statue, which lost its nose in defiance. The poem invoked the Sphinx's iconic ruin by linking its timeless riddle to its troubled history.

Jeopardy!’s Contestants from Tonight’s episode



Rachel Bernstein

With her calm and knowledgeable approach to Jeopardy!, Los Angeles' teacher Rachel Bernstein made her mark. She showed her expertise in literature and history throughout the episode. Even though the competition was fierce, she answered quickly. She finished just behind the winner, but her quick thinking kept her in contention. Rachel's composure under pressure will make her a recurring favorite.

Lawrence Suba

Verona, Wisconsin technical software trainer Lawrence Suba gave the game a unique perspective. Lawrence was analytical on Jeopardy! despite being slower than his opponents. His science and technology performance was strong. Lawrence's understanding of complex concepts kept him in the running, despite his conservative bets. He struggled to catch up to the top players with his strategic gameplay, but his experience showed in several moments.

Harrison Whitaker

The episode's four-time champion, Terre Haute researcher Harrison Whitaker, had $116,600. His success came from his calmness and knowledge under pressure. Harrison kept his lead even as the competition heated up thanks to his ability to handle difficult questions. He answered literature and history questions quickly and accurately due to his show experience. Harrison kept going as he sought a five-time title.

