Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 14, 2025, Friday

The 50th game from Jeopardy! season 42 on November 14, 2025, features a Final Jeopardy! question in the category of 21st Century Novels. The game's challenges keep players hooked. This evening's final clue takes players into the literary world, where they must identify the novel's two parts: Toronto & Pondicherry in Part 1 and the Pacific Ocean in Part 2.

The 2001 book won the Booker Prize. This story follows Piscine “Pi” Patel, a young boy stranded on a lifeboat with Richard Parker, a tiger, after a Pacific Ocean shipwreck. Pi must survive, trust, and have a sea adventure.

Looking at the glimpse of Jeopardy Episode, November 14, 2025, Friday



Jeopardy Round

The episode begins with this round, where contestants compete in history, science, and literature. Harrison Whitaker, the 3-day champion, leads with accuracy and speed. He is confident, but he is cautious with Daily Doubles, recalling failed large bets. Sarah Khan and Brent Steele compete hard and keep the round moving.

Double Jeopardy Round

In this round, contestants face even more challenging categories, with bigger stakes. Harrison Whitaker maintains his lead with impressive skills. Sarah Khan and Brent Steele pursue the champion. The round is marked by quick responses and strategic bets, especially on Daily Doubles. All three contestants are knowledgeable, keeping the audience engaged.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

The final question is presented under the category “21st Century Novels” leaves the contestants with a tricky literary puzzle.

The clue from Friday, November 14, 2025 (Season 42, Game 50): Part 1 of this novel is Toronto & Pondicherry; Part 2 is the Pacific Ocean

Correct response: What is Life of Pi?

The bestselling novel Life of Pi follows Pi Patel's survival at sea after his ship sinks. Readers relate to the book's themes of survival, spirituality, and human connection, making it a trivia.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from November 14, 2025, friday

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker, Terre Haute researcher, stars in this week's Jeopardy!. As a 3-day champion, he has made his place in the game with his knowledge and quick responses. Harrison shows strategic thinking and quick recall with over 30 correct answers per game and over $30,000 in winnings. However, his awareness of his Daily Doubles struggles shows his determination. Harrison will extend his winning streak and secure his Tournament of Champions spot if he wins today.

Sarah Khan

Toronto's graduate student, Sarah Khan is a formidable opponent. Her academic background may help her in the show's diverse categories. While Harrison is a tough competitor, Sarah's analytical approach and consistency keep her in the running. She can match the champion, and her knowledge of 21st-century literature, including Life of Pi.

Brent Steele

The episode's third contestant is Sellersburg's environmental engineer, Brent Steele. Brent’s methodical approach to answering questions and calmness under pressure make him a strong player in this competitive game. Brent is determined to make his mark, and his appearance on Jeopardy! tonight is exciting.

As the November 14, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! wraps up, viewers are left wondering who will take home the prize tonight. Harrison Whitaker will maintain his lead, but he is facing challenges from Sarah Khan and Brent Steele. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who will reign victorious. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.