Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 13, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! came up with an all new episode on November 13, 2025 where three contestants, Sheila Collins, David Lewis and Harrison Whitaker, faced off in a terrific neck-to-neck competition. Final Jeopardy!'s "Civil War Veterans" clue tested contestants' historical knowledge. This game was important for Harrison Whitaker, a two-day champion, so viewers were eager to see what happened. Tonight's question was about a Civil War veteran who led a charge at Trevilian Station in 1864, 12 years before his death west.

The Final Jeopardy! clue was “Who is George Custer?” Custer was a notable Civil War figure who died at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. The clue referenced his leadership at the 1864 Battle of Trevilian Station in Virginia, one of his many campaigns. Custer became a legendary, controversial military leader after his untimely death.

Glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from November 13, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round featured several categories. The contestants navigated their way through the clues, with Harrison Whitaker, Sheila Collins, and David Lewis showing off their broad knowledge. Throughout this round, Whitaker displayed his characteristic confidence, answering questions quickly and correctly.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round increased competition. This round allowed contestants to double their winnings, increasing risk. Sheila Collins, David Lewis, and Harrison Whitaker all made strategic bets, with Harrison leading and steadily increasing his total. David Lewis used his knowledge in certain categories to stay close, while Sheila Collins struggled.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category was Civil War Veterans.

The clue tonight asked,

“12 years before his death out West, he led a charge at the Battle of Trevilian Station in 1864.”

The correct answer was "Who is George Custer?"

It was not just his significant role during the Civil War; Custer's leadership at the Battle of Trevilian Station became the most highlighted part of his military career. His legacy, though marred by controversy, remains prominent in American history, especially for his role in the tragic Battle of the Little Bighorn, where he lost his life in 1876.

Jeopardy! Contestants from Tonight's episode

Sheila Collins

San Jose's attorney Sheila Collins was prominent on Jeopardy! tonight. She was a formidable opponent because she responded quickly and showed her legal acumen and problem-solving skills. Sheila played steadily, demonstrating her broad knowledge, but she didn't lead. Legal professionals handle complex situations, so her calmness under pressure was typical.

David Lewis

Seattle-based subterranean tour guide David Lewis provided a unique perspective on tonight's game. His experience guiding tourists through underground spaces seemed to help him find unconventional answers.

Harrison Whitaker

Terre Haute's researcher Harrison Whitaker entered tonight's episode with a strong two-day total of $59,801. Harrison, known for his quick and accurate answers, impressed again in this episode. His impressive run in the previous days has certainly set an expectation for him to be in the game as a skilled contestant. As the reigning champion, Harrison’s tonight's performance could have implications for his future in the competition

The Jeopardy! episode ends with viewers eager to see who wins tonight. The race between two-day champion Harrison Whitaker, David Lewis, and Sheila Collins is exciting and unpredictable. As the stakes rise, contestants' performances will determine who wins. Watch the drama tonight to find out who wins. The latest episode of Jeopardy! is available to stream on Hulu.