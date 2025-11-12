Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 12, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Jeopardy! will feature a major Final question. Contestants were tested on various topics, and the day's final clue involves a well-known business scandal.

Elizabeth Holmes' biotech company, Theranos, claimed to have revolutionized blood testing with a small blood sample. Company valuations reached $9 billion. Their technology was deceptive, but investigations and the 2018 book Bad Blood revealed it. The book showed how the company's massive valuation was built on fraudulent claims, leading to its demise.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from Wednesday, November 12, 2025



Jeopardy Round

Jeopardy! began with a mix of intellectual challenges. Lynette Perloff, Greg Saunders, and Harrison Whitaker chose clues from various categories. The round covered history, geography, and popular culture. Harrison used his science and business skills to score early. Lynette, however, scored well using literature and geography clues. Though behind, Greg responded well to historical and general knowledge clues to stay in the competition.

Double Jeopardy Round

In this round, contestants faced harder questions with doubled point values. Harrison Whitaker, the returning champion, controlled the early round with strategy. He chose comfortable categories to stay ahead as his opponents struggled with harder clues. Despite her momentum, Lynette Perloff struggled with tricky questions and couldn't make up for the first round. Greg Saunders, though close behind, had to use his general knowledge and quick reflexes to catch up. No contestant took advantage of the Daily Double clues' crucial moments.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy! round has the category, “Businesses,” which led to the final clue:

A 2018 book about this company once valued at $9 billion was titled “Bad Blood” Correct response: What is Theranos?

The clue referred to Elizabeth Holmes' biotech company Theranos, which received public attention for its fraudulent claims. While some contestants struggled with the question, Harrison Whitaker buzzed in first and answered correctly. His knowledge of Theranos helped him win the crucial points. Despite strong play, Lynette Perloff and Greg Saunders couldn't catch up.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Lynette Perloff

Lynette Perloff, an assessment specialist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had a solid performance throughout the game. She showed a strong grasp of various topics, but struggled slightly in the high-pressure moments.

Greg Saunders

Greg Saunders, an insurance reinspector from Bridgeport, Connecticut, displayed his knowledge in areas ranging from literature to history. His gameplay was consistent. However, the Double Jeopardy! round proved to be a tough challenge. Despite his best efforts, Greg was unable to pull ahead and secure the win on this day.

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker, a researcher from Terre Haute, Indiana, entered the game as the returning champion, defending his title after a four-game win streak. Harrison had a good start, capitalizing on his knowledge of science and business. With a total of $34,801 going into today’s game, he was in a strong position to continue his winning streak.

Following the Final Jeopardy question about Theranos, the November 12, 2025, episode ended with a surprising twist. Viewers will have to wait to see who wins the fierce competition. Who will win and what surprises will come next on Jeopardy! tonight. The episodes of jeopardy! are available to stream on Hulu.