Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 11, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! is back tonight with one more engaging episode on November 11, 2025. The contestants will once again be in a neck-to-neck battle to win the game. The Final Jeopardy! question category, Romans, intrigued viewers with its philosophical tone and reference to ancient leaders. Only one winner will emerge from the competition.



Tonight's Final Jeopardy! in a work likely written in the 170s, this leader wondered what ancient generals were like Diogenes and Socrates pick Marcus Aurelius. This reflects his stoicism and philosophy. Meditations written by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, contrasts military glory with wisdom. His question shows a deeper understanding of greatness, focusing on morality over victory.

Glimpses from Jeopardy Episode: November 11, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The episode begins with Jeopardy! round. The contestants get a chance to play this round in various categories. Each category has clues from easy to difficult, requiring knowledge and speed. Players are bound to act quickly because correct answers add money to their score, while incorrect answers subtract.

Double Jeopardy Round

The stakes go up in the Double Jeopardy! round. The clues in this round are worth twice as much but they are also harder. As the board fills up with high-stakes categories, contestants need to be quick on their feet. This is the round where the real drama happens, as players make big bets to make sure they get to the Final Jeopardy! round.

Final Jeopardy Clue and Answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue tonight was in the category Romans.



The question referenced:

In a work likely written in the 170s, this leader wondered what were ancient generals “compared to Diogenes…& Socrates?”

Correct response: Who is Marcus Aurelius?



Marcus Aurelius, asking which leader, compared ancient generals to Diogenes and Socrates in the 170s. Many smart viewers and contestants know the answer is Marcus Aurelius. According to Aurelius' Meditations, military conquest is insignificant compared to philosophers' wisdom.

Jeopardy! Contestants from Tonight’s episode

Allegra Cooney

Allegra Cooney, the defending champion is formidable. Cooney, from New Brunswick, New Jersey, studies communication and media for her Ph.D. Her research on digital religion and misinformation combines academic thought with practical advocacy. Allegra's calmness and intelligence make her a formidable contender after winning $92,600 in four days. Her media and education background enhances her trivia knowledge, which propelled her to the top of Jeopardy!

Harrison Whitaker

Another strong candidate in today's episode is Terre Haute, Indiana, researcher Harrison Whitaker. Harrison studied in the US and UK, winning awards in English and American literature. His Ph.D. at Cambridge University distinguished him for his knowledge of film and cultural theory. He is competitive due to his quiz circuit and University Challenge question writing experience. Harrison keeps up with his opponents with a calm, strategic approach and his sharp intellect and quiz experience.

Jessica Marshall

Jessica Marshall, a Madison, Wisconsin, stay-at-home mom and adjunct English professor, changes the game. Jessica has taught students at all academic levels for over 15 years. Her interest in literature and education makes her a good Jeopardy! contestant. Jessica's show appearance promotes lifelong learning as a mother and educator.

With Marcus Aurelius as the Final Jeopardy! topic, tonight's episode offers a fascinating look into contestants' minds. As they prepare for their final match, the stakes are high. Fans must wait to see who wins tonight's dramatic showdown. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.