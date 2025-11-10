Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 10, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

The Final Jeopardy! clue for this episode was under the category “Geographic Naming.”



The clue was about the name of this political unit was chosen by Victoria, who liked herself better than James Cook in 1859. The correct response was "What is Queensland?"



The clue was that Queen Victoria, not James Cook, renamed New South Wales to Queensland in 1859. The Queen favored self-honor over Cook, despite his significant contributions to Australian exploration.



Jeopardy! episode highlights November 10, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round

The game started with Jeopardy! Players could score early points with this round's intriguing clues across categories. As scores were close in history and pop culture categories, tension mounted. Contestants showed their knowledge of literature, geography, and science.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round upped the level of play by doubling clue points. This round was crucial for contestants' edge. As usual, the fast-paced round kept viewers engaged, and the contestants showed their quick thinking and diverse knowledge. In particular, the winner of this round knew obscure facts and historical trivia.

Final Jeopardy! Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! Category was Geographic Naming. The contestants faced the final test of their knowledge. The clue, which referenced a political unit named by Queen Victoria in 1859, stumped many, but one contestant managed to buzz in with.

The clue read: “In 1859 the name of this political unit was chosen by Victoria, who liked herself better than James Cook, another possible honoree.”

The correct response was: “What is Queensland?”

The name change in 1859 marked a pivotal moment in the history of the Australian colony. Queen Victoria's decision to honor herself over James Cook remains a key part of the region’s history.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from November 10, 2025 episode

Morgan Connolly

Long Island-born biochemist Morgan Connolly brought calm, focused energy to the game. Morgan bet big and responded quickly despite tough competition. His scientific background helped him excel in biology and chemistry. Although Morgan lost today, his strategic play made him a formidable opponent throughout the episode.

Matt Eisenberg

In the episode, Ypsilanti band director Matt Eisenberg was another contestant. His music background helped him excel in arts and history. Matt was in a close race with his fellow contestants, but his quick reflexes and calculated responses kept him competitive. Even as the game got harder, his knowledge of world events and culture showed.

Allegra Kuney

The episode began with New Brunswick, New Jersey, Ph.D. candidate Allegra Kuney as a 3-day champion. So, the story of this episode definitely is going to change her fortune moving ahead. Allegra had $85,001 from previous wins, demonstrating her intelligence and consistency. She excelled in history and science, but today's game would be difficult. Allegra's calmness and strategic betting in the Final Jeopardy! round showed why she had been champion for three days.

Every episode of Jeopardy! feels like it could be a game-changer as the 2026 Tournament of Champions gets closer. This season, Allegra's run has been a big story. The competition is getting tougher, and fans can't wait to see which contestant will secure their spot in the tournament.

The episode was even more compelling because Allegra was the reigning champion and had to qualify for the 2026 Tournament of Champions.

