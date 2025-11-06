Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 6, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Today’s Jeopardy! episode, airing on Thursday, November 6, 2025, presents a compelling game in which contestants battle for victory. The Final Jeopardy! question, which falls under the category "Fun & Games," provides a challenging prompt for all involved. The correct answer, "What is Pong?" ties into a 2022 article discussing the iconic video game that changed the world, and its quirky reputation as "the most boring game of all time."



The game features three talented contestants: Middletown, Connecticut communications director Alan Pyke, New York professor Molly Murray, and returning champion Allegra Kuney, a Ph.D. candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey, who has a solid lead after her previous victory.



Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a TV staple for its intellectual rigor and unique quiz format. The show, hosted by the late Alex Trebek for over three decades, continues to entice audiences with its diverse contestants and intriguing trivia. As usual, viewers are eager to see who wins today's thrilling episode.

Jeopardy! episode recap from November 6, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Today's Jeopardy! round began quickly, testing contestants' knowledge in multiple categories. Alan Pyke, Molly Murray, and Allegra Kuney answered history, literature, and science trivia well in the first round. The questions were challenging and simple, allowing contestants to demonstrate their knowledge.

Double Jeopardy! Round

Once in Double Jeopardy!, the stakes rose. As the prize pool increased, all three contestants knew competition would increase. Geography and pop culture categories required contestants to dig deep into their memories in this round. The final round had Allegra Kuney lead Alan Pyke and Molly Murray by a little.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! question, posed under the category: Fun & Games.



The clue:

A 2022 article titled this “At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World'” also said “it may be ‘the most boring…game of all time'”

The correct response was "What is Pong?"

This 1972 Atari arcade classic revolutionized the video game industry and remains one of the first commercially successful games. The simple game of two paddles and a dot was endlessly engaging, cementing its place in history.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Alan Pyke

Alan Pyke is a communications director from Middletown, Connecticut, who has made a big impression on Jeopardy! very quickly. Alan has stayed calm during the game, even though he is known for being calm and playing strategically. Allegra Kuney, who had already built up a strong lead, gave him a lot of trouble today. But Alan's steady play throughout the game kept him in the running, which shows how tough and smart he is. Even though his style of play is measured, Alan is still focused on winning in future games.

Molly Murray

In the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, New York professor Molly Murray showed her intellectual approach to the game with her quick responses. Molly had moments of brilliance, especially in specialized categories, but Allegra Kuney held the lead. Her thoughtful and composed responses showed why she is a respected academic. Though she lost this episode, Molly showed her broad knowledge tonight.

Allegra Kuney

Allegra Kuney, a PhD candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey, returned as champion after a thrilling win yesterday. From her first appearance, Allegra has earned $26,600, demonstrating her knowledge of history and literature. Her strategic wagering and consistent high-value question answering make her perspective stand out. Allegra showed her strength today, and her chances of winning her second game are strong in the final moments.



As the last wagers are placed, viewers must wait to see who wins tonight's Jeopardy! Allegra Kuney may maintain her lead, or Alan Pyke and Molly Murray may come back. Follow Jeopardy! on local networks to keep watching the thrilling competition.

Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.