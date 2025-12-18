Jeopardy! Second Chance announces an unexpected ending of the Final Part 1

Jeopardy! (Image via Getty)

Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament had a big surprise in store as the newest episode saw the return of three Jeopardy! contestants. All these contestants are looking forward to yet another chance to try to win.

These contestants include Eugene Huang, a teacher from Paramus, New Jersey; Dave Widmayer, the trivia host from Portland, Oregon; and Pete Johnston, a filmmaker and educator, who have all returned to the gaming podium.

Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament top three contestants will be advancing to the Champions Wildcard Tournament, which will also feature players who have previously won one to three Jeopardy! games. Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament has premiered on December 15, 2025, and will be ending on January 2, 2026. During this given time, the contestants will be divided into three groups competing in three semifinal games, and will be followed by the finals.

Jeopardy! Second Chance host Ken Jennings explains the unexpected twist

As host Ken Jennings explained to the remaining contestants who had reached the finale in week one of the second chance competition, saying:

"We have reached the finals in week one of the Second Chance competition, and by the end of tomorrow’s game, we will know which of these finalists — Pete, Dave, or Eugene — will be advancing to Champions Wildcard. Now all three of you found yourselves in second place late in your Second Chance debuts, but you all came from behind to win. And now you are here to defend as champions for the first time as we kick off this two-game final.”

Widmayer began the game with “‘Tis the Season” for $600: “This 3-letter organisation kicked off (maybe not the right term) its 2025 season in January at the Plantation Course in Maui.” Huang guessed the correct answer, “What is the PGA?”

While Haung managed to wager only $6,000, that left him with $6,000, as this will be added to his score at the end of Friday’s game, as these contestants will be returning for part two of the Jeopardy Second Chance final.

Jeopardy contestants explain how they prepared for the game

When Ken Jennings asked Huang how he prepared, the teacher replied that in terms of learning things, he learned by watching Ken. Huang further added that he watched Ken Jennings’ YouTube video on how to study for the show.

Widmayer also opened up about his love for the Philadelphia Eagles, as Johnston weighed in, talking about his first chance on the show, “where he went against 16-game champ Scott Ricardi. “Tough draw. Yeah,” said the contestant. When told he would get a second chance, Johnston said he “jumped out of his chair.”

Johnston managed to get control of the board and, as he picked the topic “Civic” for $1,000, found that elusive Daily Double. He soon made it a true Daily Double, getting $2,800 on the clue: “The 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution enshrine this 2-word guarantee of a fair trial.” Johnston answered incorrectly, “What is habeas corpus?” The right answer was “due process.”

Viewers can stream Jeopardy! on Peacock & Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.