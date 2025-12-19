Amazon fires delivery driver after Ring camera caught him seemingly stealing a woman's cat while dropping off a package

Diane Huff-Medina's Siamese mix cat, Piper, was stolen by an Amazon Flex deliveryman (representative image). (Photo by Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Amazon has fired the man who went viral for stealing a cat after delivering a parcel. Diane Huff-Medina, the woman who lives in Lakewood, California, with her three sons, uploaded a post on Facebook this week.

Diane stated that she realised on December 12 that her Siamese mix cat named Piper was missing. She checked her Ring camera footage from the night of December 11.

Huff-Medina saw that the delivery man had left her parcel at the doorstep and took a picture to confirm delivery.

Then he stepped aside a little and bent down to pet Piper. He grabbed the cat by her neck, took Piper to his car, and drove away. Diane shared the footage along with Piper's pictures.

This version of the video is even more heartbreaking!! You can hear the cat crying!! Per @unlimited_ls Amazon has identified the driver who stole Piper and is launching an investigation.



Come on @amazon we demand to know what happened to the cat!!!



pic.twitter.com/xc3fPwutAK — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) December 17, 2025

She shared that Amazon and local authorities were working on the case. Huff-Medina edited her Facebook post on December 18, noting that the delivery company and law enforcement have successfully identified the man and that charges have been filed against him.

However, Piper has not been found. Diane said that she is hopeful of getting her cat back. KTLA 5 News reached out to Amazon for a statement, and its spokesman, Louie Tran, said they had contacted Diane Huff-Medina.

The delivery driver has been fired, and Amazon is cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"This was a horrible act, and we've apologized to Ms. Huff-Medina... The Amazon Flex delivery partner in question is no longer eligible to deliver to our customers," the Amazon spokesperson said.

Diane Huff-Medina shared that her children ask about Piper, not knowing that an Amazon deliveryman stole her

The single mother told KTLA 5 News that her three kids inquire about their cat every day, and she struggles to tell them the truth.

Diane told the news outlet that their father passed away a few years ago, and Piper's disappearance has been difficult for the children.

"Every day they ask, 'Is she back yet?' It's hard to tell them," Huff-Medina stated.

She also mentioned feeling "helpless" as it has been days, and there are no signs of the Siamese mix cat. Diane shared that Piper has been with the family for the past six years and lives both indoors and outdoors.

The cat is microchipped. However, that day she was not wearing the collar.

As the Ring camera footage went viral, netizens pointed out the man's unacceptable act. While some questioned why the cat was left outside without a collar, others wondered how authorities had not asked the man about Piper's location.

Some X users speculated that the former deliveryman allegedly killed the cat.

"That's really disturbing. I understand delivery workers are being recorded, but taking someone's pet is completely unacceptable. I hope the cat is found and the family gets answers," one X user noted.

"He needs to be charged with animal cruelty. I can only assume that the cat has not been returned because he killed the cat," another netizen wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on Piper.