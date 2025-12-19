The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants voice cast: Every character featured in the animated movie and the actors behind them

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (Image via YouTube/@paramountpictures)

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was written by Pam Brady and directed by Derek Drymon. The film is based on the SpongeBob SquarePants animated television series created by Stephen Hillenburg.

The story follows SpongeBob on a new deep-sea adventure as he strives to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by facing off against the legendary Flying Dutchman. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants releases in American theaters on December 19, 2025.

Determined to prove he’s courageous and worthy, SpongeBob teams up with his loyal best friend, Patrick Star, in the film and navigates surreal environments and trials, including ghostly encounters and bizarre underworld settings, on a vibrant, family-friendly journey.

The story blends the franchise’s trademark humor with themes of courage, friendship and personal growth. The film has a runtime of 96 minutes and has received critical approval. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has been certified 85% 'fresh.'

Exploring the voice cast members of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The primary cast members from the original television series reprise their iconic roles in the new feature film. They are listed as follows:

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail





In The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025), Tom Kenny returns as the iconic voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, an endlessly optimistic, laughter-loving sea sponge on a wild quest to prove his bravery and stay true to his Bikini Bottom friends. Kenny also provides the vocal effects for Gary the Snail, SpongeBob’s intelligent, cat-like pet and loyal companion who communicates with expressive “meows” and often acts as his voice of reason.

Tom Kenny is known for lending his voice to projects such as Winnie the Pooh, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star





Bill Fagerbakke voices Patrick Star in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, portraying SpongeBob’s loyal but hilariously dimwitted best friend. Patrick is an overweight, naïve pink starfish from Bikini Bottom who lives under a rock, often offering comic support despite his lack of common sense and frequent absurd antics.

Bill Fagerbakke has previously appeared in Jennifer's Body and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Mark Hamill as The Flying Dutchman





Mark Hamill voices The Flying Dutchman in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, portraying the notorious ghost-pirate antagonist. The Dutchman is a glowing green, gruff, mischievous specter who haunts the sea and challenges SpongeBob on his underwater quest, blending spooky menace with over-the-top pirate flair in the film’s adventure.

Mark Hamill has previously showcased his acting skills as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and other films.

Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles





Rodger Bumpass voices Squidward Tentacles in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, portraying SpongeBob’s grumpy, dry-witted octopus neighbor who begrudgingly joins the adventure. Squidward’s sarcastic demeanor and artistic dreams contrast with SpongeBob’s enthusiasm, creating comic tension as he navigates absurd challenges while secretly caring about his friends despite his constant complaints.

Rodger Bumpass is known for The Running Man and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Clancy Brown as Mr Krabs





Clancy Brown voices Mr. Krabs in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, portraying SpongeBob’s money-obsessed boss and father-figure-like mentor at the Krusty Krab. The red crab is fiercely protective of his restaurant and treasure, driven by greed but ultimately showing deep, if often gruff, care for his crew as SpongeBob tries to prove his bravery to him.

Clancy Brown has popularly appeared in The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers and Cowboys & Aliens

Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks





Carolyn Lawrence voices Sandy Cheeks in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, playing a fearless, science-minded Texan squirrel who lives underwater in a pressurized suit and treedome. Sandy is intelligent, athletic, loves extreme sports, karate and inventing gadgets and remains one of SpongeBob’s closest friends, characterized by a brave, tomboyish spirit throughout the adventures.

Carolyn Lawrence has previously worked on Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

Mr Lawrence as Plankton





Mr. Lawrence voices Plankton in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, portraying the tiny, scheming antagonist obsessed with stealing the Krabby Patty secret formula. Despite his diminutive size, Plankton is cunning, manipulative, and relentless, using clever inventions and schemes to achieve his goals, providing comic villainy throughout SpongeBob’s adventure.

Mr Lawrence is known for Rocko's Modern Life, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and others.

