Elon Musk faces fans' backlash after leaving “weird” comment on Sydney Sweeney video

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and owner of X, sparked widespread criticism this week for comments targeting actress Sydney Sweeney. The controversy began after a video of the 28-year-old star from the Los Angeles premiere of her new psychological thriller, The Housemaid, went viral on December 15, 2025.

Sweeney wore a white halter gown that drew attention to her figure, evoking comparisons to classic Hollywood glamour.

Musk responded on December 16 by posting an AI-generated meme on X, featuring a woman labeled "What It Looks Like" alongside an image of an inflamed spine marked "How It Feels."

He captioned it:

"Can't be easy."

Users on X quickly labelled the post "weird." A user commented:

“She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird.”

Another user shared:

“richest in the world or poorest every man thinks of the same thing”

The next day, Musk followed up with an image of Sweeney in another low-cut dress, writing:

“Seems like this will be a contest for most double-stacked equipment"

Sweeney, known for roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, has not responded.

She recently addressed body rumors in a Vanity Fair interview with co-star Amanda Seyfried, confirming that she has no cosmetic enhancements.

She said:

“Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done, I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

Elon Musk's post about Sydney Sweeney's appearance received massive backlash online

Musk's initial post replied directly to the Variety red carpet video. The meme highlighted a real issue- back, neck or shoulder pain from disproportionate breast size, per sources like the Cleveland Clinic. A user shared:

"It isn’t easy. But it’s worth it."

Some users agreed, sharing personal stories or noting the benefits of supportive clothing. However, critics argued it was unnecessary sexualization, especially from a platform owner with a history of edgy comments on celebrities.

A user commented:

"are you ok?"

Another fan commented:

"don’t you have a rocket to build or something."

A user posted-

"She's not gonna let you inseminate her dawg chill, put the turkey baster down."

