"I did not handle the situation the way I should have": Michelea Ponce apologizes to Jeanie Beeman and Enloe after viral Target incident

Target and its employee has not shared a direct response to the apology (Image via Getty)

Michelea Ponce, who is trending after a confrontation with a Target employee named Jeanie Beeman, has now apologized to the latter. A video of the duo’s dispute went viral earlier this week on Wednesday, December 17.

According to the New York Post, the issues emerged due to Jeanie Beeman’s T-shirt, referring to Charlie Kirk as it featured the word “Freedom” on top. Ponce asked the other woman behind not wearing something that was provided by the store, criticizing the fact that Kirk was a “racist” and the Beeman was supporting the late political activist.

Michelea Ponce’s apology statement is currently trending on social media. She expressed regret over the things she did with Jeanie Beeman. Ponce also said that she takes complete responsibility for the entire moment and how she made Beeman feel at the store.

“I am truly sorry for approaching you at your workplace and putting you in an uncomfortable and unfair position. You did not deserve that, and me behavior was wrong. I also apologize to Jeannie’s family for the stress and attention my actions caused,” she wrote by referring to the employee.

Ponce even apologized to Target, Enloe, and the community to which Beeman belongs. Moreover, Michelea wrote that she believes her actions left a bad impact on the “safety and respect” that is common in any workplace. As of this writing, Beeman or Target has not responded to the statement, originally issued to Action News Now. Further updates are currently awaited.

She also mentioned that things could have changed if she could go back. Michelea Ponce ended by writing that she would still “acknowledge” the incident with honesty and would never repeat such actions. The statement even reads in the end:

“I did not handle the situation the way I should have. I allowed my emotions to take over instead of choosing restraint and empathy. That was my failure, and I own it. I regret my actions, and I am genuinely sorry for the harm they caused.”

Jeanie Beeman speaks up on the incident: Confrontation with Michelea Ponce and more explained

As mentioned, the dispute emerged due to Beeman’s T-shirt. She did not give an intense reaction when Ponce approached her, even though the latter pointed out that Jeannie was not wearing a Target outfit.

The New York Post stated that the moment happened while Jeanie Beeman was restocking the clothes. Michelea questioned her about why she wore the shirt. While the dispute continued, Jeannie attempted to control the situation before she left the spot, as she said:

“That’s your opinion ma’am.”On the other hand, the woman who recorded the video is also creating headlines for another reason. The lady is reportedly employed at the Chico-based Enloe Health medical center, and the company said on social media that they have started investigating her due to the possible impact the video is going to have on everyone.

The woman’s identity was not disclosed. However, the company said that they are cooperating with the police, who told the New York Post in an email statement that the lady’s actions cannot be considered criminal activity.

While speaking to Action News Now, Jeanie Beeman claimed that the store management did not create any issues about the shirt. She revealed that a lot of people allegedly contacted her to ensure that she takes action against Michelea Ponce. However, Beeman refused to do the same since she believes that it won’t change what happened.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right, you know, she wronged me, but I don’t want to wrong her, or I don’t want her - her wrong, because it’s not going to make it right. That was her opinion, she - but she’s the one that put it on Facebook or put it on - on that. So you know, but, I really wouldn’t want to see her, someone lose their job over it”, she added.

On the other hand, the woman who recorded the video is also creating headlines for another reason. The lady is reportedly employed at the Chico-based Enloe Health medical center, and the company said on social media that they have started investigating her due to the possible impact the video is going to have on everyone.

The woman’s identity was not disclosed. However, the company said that they are cooperating with the police, who told the New York Post in an email statement that the lady’s actions cannot be considered criminal activity. The police still shared some advice for everyone, saying that they should not say anything just because they are allowed to say it.