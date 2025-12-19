When does Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in Heated Rivalry Season 1 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Crave)

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Episode 5 titled "I'll Believe in Anything," premieres on December 19, 2025 on HBO Max in the US and Crave in Canada. The episode drops at 12:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. PT on December 18) with runtimes typically between 44-56 minutes.

This Canadian sports romance series created and directed by Jacob Tierney adapts Rachel Reid's 2019 novel from the Game Changers book series. It centres on rival NHL stars Shane Hollander by Hudson Williams- the disciplined captain of the Montreal Metros and Ilya Rozanov played by Connor Storrie- the charismatic captain of the Boston Raiders.

Their fierce on-ice competition masks a secret, years-long romantic and physical relationship strained by professional ambitions, personal fears, cultural pressures and the conservative world of pro hockey.

The show launched with a two-episode premiere on November 28, 2025 and quickly became a breakout hit for its authentic queer representation, intense chemistry between leads and nuanced exploration of identity in sports.

Supporting cast includes François Arnaud as veteran player Scott Hunter, Sophie Nélisse as actress Rose Landry, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh.

Renewed for Season 2 in early December due to high viewership on HBO Max and Crave- the six episode first season builds to an emotional climax.

Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5: Release schedule across all regions

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) December 18, 2025 9:00 p.m. United States (ET) December 19, 2025 12:00 a.m. Canada (ET) December 19, 2025 12:00 a.m. United Kingdom December 19, 2025 5:00 am India (IST) December 19, 2025 10:30 am Australia (AEDT) December 19, 2025 4:00 p.m. Brazil (BRT) December 19, 2025 1:00 a.m. Philippines December 19, 2025 1:00 p.m. South Korea (KST) December 19, 2025 2:00 pm Japan (JST) December 19, 2025 2:00 pm New Zealand (NZDT) December 19, 2025 6:00 pm South Africa (SAST) December 19, 2025 7:00 am

Episodes release weekly on Fridays with simultaneous drops on HBO Max and Crave.

What happens in Heated Rivalry season 1 and what to expect in episode 5

Episode 4 ("Rose") escalated the messiness in Shane and Ilya's relationship. After a rare domestic hangout at Ilya's Boston home, complete with casual tuna melts and softening conversations, Shane panics at the emerging real feelings and abruptly leaves.

To cope, he publicly flirts with actress Rose Landry, creating a beard to hide his sexuality. The episode ends with a charged club scene: Shane with Rose, Ilya surrounded by others yet they share intense, longing stares amid the chaos, underscoring their denial and mutual pain.

In Episode 5, the penultimate instalment, fallout intensifies. Shane and Rose navigate their awkward new dynamic after an unfulfilling night together.

Major characters including Scott Hunter face pivotal choices about relationships, careers and authenticity.

A groundbreaking moment occurs when Scott publicly comes out by kissing his partner Kip on the ice during a game, inspiring shifts in the hockey world. This influences Ilya who reconsiders his plans to return to Russia for the summer.

He calls Shane deciding to join him at the cottage instead, setting up high emotional and romantic stakes.

Expect deeper passion, confrontations and progress in Shane and Ilya's complicated bond as the season races toward resolution.

Book fans will recognise adapted key beats while appreciating TV-specific additions.

The Season 1 finale Episode 6 tilted "The Cottage" releases December 26, 2025.

Where to watch Heated Rivalry season 1

Stream Heated Rivalry on HBO Max in the US, Australia and select markets (subscriptions from $10.99/month). In Canada watch on Crave.

International options include Neon (New Zealand), Movistar Plus+ (Spain) and Sky/Now (UK/Ireland, starting January 2026).

Stay tuned for more such updates!