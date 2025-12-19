Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid rumour explained as fans debate secret rapper theory

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet is back in the internet rumor mill, and this one is oddly specific. Fans are debating whether the actor is secretly EsDeeKid, the masked Liverpool rapper whose music has surged online in 2025. The theory lives on meme-friendly “clues” like similar green eyes seen through a balaclava, a skull print scarf link, and his long-running interest in rap culture. It got louder after he was asked about it on UK radio and answered with a smirk instead of a denial.

For readers seeing the clips and wondering what is real, the story breaks into three parts. First is where the rumor started, and what fans say “proves” it. Second is what Timothée Chalamet actually said when asked directly. Third is the timeline check that makes the secret rapper theory hard to square. British GQ even tried to stress test the theory with dates and travel time, and that is where the story starts to wobble.

How the Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid rumour started, and what fans think “proves” it?

The Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid theory accelerated in mid November 2025, when a TikTok creator framed it like a detective case rather than a straight claim. British GQ reported that the viral “ground zero” clip was posted on November 11 and laid out a set of circumstantial points that spread fast. As per the British GQ report dated November 24, 2025, KJ Freeman said,

“this is going to sound crazy”.

Fans then built their own version of a case file, matching photos, outfits, and public appearance gaps. The biggest “proof” fans cite is the only feature EsDeeKid regularly shows: his eyes. People compare screenshots of green eyes under a balaclava with close-ups of Chalamet at premieres. The theory then leans into fashion overlap. British GQ highlighted a skull print Alexander McQueen scarf that appears in both spheres, which gave the rumor a clean visual hook.

The next layer is proximity to the same scene. People.com reported that Chalamet attended a London show in August 2025 for Fakemink, an artist connected to EsDeeKid’s track “LV Sandals.” British GQ also reported that Chalamet commented on an emoji under an Instagram post about the theory, a detail fans read as an acknowledgement instead of a shutdown.

Taken together, these points explain why the rumor sticks, but they do not confirm anything. Similar eyes do not establish identity. A shared accessory does not prove a double life. Even a playful emoji comment can mean nothing more than a celebrity noticing a joke. What fans are really doing is treating EsDeeKid’s anonymity as an invitation to speculate, and using his visible rap interest to make the speculation feel plausible.

What Timothée Chalamet actually said about EsDeeKid on the BBC radio?

The rumor hit a new level once Chalamet addressed it on Heart Breakfast while promoting Marty Supreme. As per a People.com report dated December 11, 2025, Timothée Chalamet said,

“I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”

He then chose to tease the mystery rather than deny it. Timothée Chalamet said,

“Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

People.com also noted that he has a long-running rap history that makes the idea meme compatible, including a high school rap clip under the nickname Lil Timmy Tim and a 2020 Saturday Night Live rapper sketch. Timothée Chalamet joked,

“Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it.”

Who EsDeeKid is, what is confirmed, and the timeline problem?

EsDeeKid is a masked rapper who claims Liverpool roots and keeps his real identity private. He released his debut album, Rebel, in June 2025 and that he has built a huge audience, including more than 11 million monthly Spotify listeners. Pitchfork’s review of Rebel noted that the secrecy around his identity has helped fuel the wider obsession.

EsDeeKid has not publicly confirmed that he is Timothée Chalamet, and he has not publicly denied it either. That silence keeps the internet guessing, but it also means there is no verified link between them beyond fan pattern matching.

The biggest reality check is the schedule conflict reported by British GQ and repeated by People.com. British GQ mapped that EsDeeKid performed in Milan on October 9, 2025, while Timothée Chalamet was seen at a New York screening for Marty Supreme on the same night. The outlet concluded that the overlap does not realistically fit. If the dates do not line up, the secret rapper theory stays what it is: a viral guessing game.

Stay tuned for more updates.