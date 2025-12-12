What really happened to Timothée Chalamet's curls? 'Dune' star admits he wasn't ready to part with his signature look

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Timothée Chalamet attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet shared the backstory of his buzz cut, a hairdo he had been sporting since July 2025. Before his new ultra-short haircut, the actor had been sporting much longer curly hair. Fans were left wondering what happened to his curls. But it turns out that the actor was as surprised as everyone else about his new hairstyle.

Chalamet opened up about the backstory of his hair transformation during his December 12 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. He said that it started gradually, with the first haircut being a "3 millimeter haircut."

However, Dune: Part 3 director Denis Villeneuve reported kept asking him to cut his hair shorter and shorter.

Villeneuve reportedly suggested Timothée Chalamet get a 1 millimeter chop, which he confessed forced him to beg the director to keep his hair longer. He said that his curls were "stolen." He lamented over losing them, saying:

"You know, your hair, weirdly we're all attached [to our hair]. It's kind of like our personalities, these follicles that grow out of our heads."

However, Chalamet admitted that he knew what he signed up for and what had to be done when he decided to reprise his role for the movie series.

He also said that he "didn't think" of selling his famous hair on eBay with co-guest Emma Thompson asked about it.

Timothée Chalamet recently paired his buzz cut with an all-orange outfit for a Marty Supreme press tour

Timothée Chalamet recently made headlines when he appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Marty Supreme, on December 8.

He sported his buzz cut and dressed in a head-to-toe bright orange outfit that also matched his girlfriend and date for the night, Kylie Jenner.

Their coordinating bright orange outfits were reportedly made by the Los Angeles-based brand Chrime Hearts. Jenner wore a backless orange gown with cutouts and a cross-shaped jewel at the front.

The makeup mogul paired it with a chunky cross necklace and pointy orange heels.

She completed the look with matching orange nails but kept her black locks simple and flowy. As for Chalamet, he sported an orange leather suit and matching orange work boots.

He completed the outfit with a black leather table tennis paddle crossbody bag embellished with a cross at the front.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Jewish American table tennis player Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. And according to the actor, it was his best performance yet. He said in a TikTok clip posted by Screenshot HQ, per People:

"This is probably my best performance and it's been seven, eight years that I feel like I've been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances."

Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme arrives in movie theaters on December 25. Meanwhile, Dune: Part 3 is set to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026.