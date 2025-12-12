Elon Musk reiterates that his transgender daughter Vivian is his "son" after Gavin Newsom feels sorry about his child hating him

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom have gotten involved in a dispute after Newsom made some comments about Elon's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian. America PAC took to X and shared a clip of Newsom in a conversation with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein. He was asked about transgender athletes in women's sports, to which he said,

"There's no governor that's signed more pro-trans legislation than I have."

Gavin Newsom's press office then reacted to this tweet and wrote,

"Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

This remark garnered massive attention online with many netizens who criticized him for his comments. Newsom's tweet did not fail to grab Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention. Elon responded to Newsom's remark about Vivian and tweeted, reiterating that Vivian is actually his 'son' Xavier. The 54-year-old billionaire further wrote in his post,

"I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y), and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much."

Many netizens commented, saying that Newsom's remark about Vivian was uncalled for, even if he apparently disliked Elon. One user further called the California governor's tweet "despicable" and urged him to apologize to the billionaire.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian changed her identity back in 2022

Vivian Jenna Wilson was born to Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson. Vivian, who is Elon's first daughter, reportedly came out as transgender back in 2020. The 21-year-old is a model and a social media personality with 983K followers on Instagram. In 2022, she filed legal paperwork to get her name and gender changed.

In the petition, she mentioned that she would no longer use Elon Musk's surname and even stated that she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form." Vivian has previously criticized the billionaire publicly, while calling him "cartoonishly evil" and a "pathetic man-child."

According to reports by Newsweek, Elon Musk has misgendered Vivian multiple times. In July 2024, in a conversation with Jordan Peterson, Elon said that he was tricked into accepting Vivian's consumption of puberty blockers. He even claimed that it was the "woke mind virus" that "killed his son." In the interview, the billionaire further said,

"It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. So, anyway, so I lost my son. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason it's called 'deadnaming' is because, uh, your son is dead. So my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Elon Musk then said that since Vivian decided to change her gender and began consuming puberty blockers, the billionaire "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."

The recent online interaction between Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom has gained attention, with the billionaire getting a lot of support from netizens.