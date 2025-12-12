Starbucks expands its grocery lineup with new Refresher concentrates and creamer enhancers

Starbucks expands its at-home drink lineup with new Refreshers and Sweet Cream add-ins (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

New Starbucks Refresher concentrates plus Sweet Creamer boosters are hitting supermarkets - the brand's bringing its coffee-shop vibe right into your kitchen via two fresh store-bought ranges.

Famous for quirky limited-time sips and flavors tied to trends, the outlet often costs a lot if you go daily. These new at-home options want to fix that problem, letting fans recreate their go-to Starbucks-style drinks faster and cheaper.

Starbucks expands its at-home drink lineup with new Refreshers and Sweet Cream add-ins

Starbucks is launching a fresh set of home items, bringing favorite store tastes into supermarkets - this includes new Refresher concentrates and Sweet Cream mix-ins, part of a six-product release. Fans can now whip up something like the Pink Drink right at home and thanks to these concentrated liquids, available in three versions: Strawberry Acai, Mango Dragonfruit, and, Lime Watermelon - with each 32-oz bottle costing $13.99 and can be mixed with water, coconut milk, tea, or lemonade to yield over double what you'd get from a regular Grande size, as reported by Allrecipes. These mixes pack serious value.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Cream add-ons offer a richer upgrade for coffee lovers, blending real cream, sugar, and natural flavoring to mirror some of Starbucks' signature cold beverages while also working well in hot drinks, including Vanilla, White Chocolate Macadamia, and Brown Sugar - all tagged around $5.99.

You'll start spotting both collections popping up nationwide in big chain outlets, spreading further by January, where the Refresher bottles show up near coffee goods and the cream-style boosters sit beside standard liquid creamer shelves.

The rollout highlights Starbucks' push to expand home-brewed drinks, offering customers extra ways to tweak their cups outside the store. Instead of just summer sips, they're mixing light tastes with fresh coffee boosts - making them feel like regular go-tos. As availability grows step by step into January, the goal's clear: bring cafe-quality flavor straight to your countertop.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!