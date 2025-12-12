“His pardon means absolutely nothing”: Harry Sisson explains why Donald Trump's Tina Peters pardon is redundant

Tina Peters was found guilty in August last year (Image via Getty)

Harry Sisson recently reacted to the latest news of Tina Peters being pardoned by Donald Trump. According to The Colorado Sun, the politician was accused of planning a breach in the Mesa County election system around four years ago and was found guilty of seven counts in August 2024.

The President of the United States wrote on Truth Social, on Thursday, December 12, that he was granting a “full pardon” for Tina Peters. Thousands of people have reacted to the post so far.

However, Harry Sisson reshared a glimpse of Trump’s statement the same day, criticizing his decision while addressing the legal issues of Peters. The political commentator wrote:

“Donald Trump just “pardoned” Tina Peters who was found guilty in Colorado for interfering in the 2020 election on his behalf. Problem is? She was convicted of state charges, not federal so his pardon means absolutely nothing. LOL.”

As of this writing, Trump has not responded to Harry’s post. The former claimed in his post that Peters was sentenced just because she was seeking honesty during the elections. Trump wrote that all forms of crimes have been ignored by the Democrats over the years, adding that violent criminals are also getting a chance to target anyone because of the same.

“Democrats were also far too happy to let in the worst from the worst countries so they could rip off American Taxpayers. Democrats only think there is one crime - Not voting for them! Instead of protecting Americans and their Tax Dollars, Democrats chose instead to prosecute anyone they can find that wanted Safe and Secure Elections,” Trump added.

Donald Trump had previously demanded Tina Peters’ release from prison

As mentioned earlier, the former county clerk was found guilty of seven counts. This included an attempt to influence a public official, violation of duty, failure to obey the order of the Secretary of State, official misconduct, and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

Notably, 77 individuals were pardoned last month, and they included those who were allegedly involved in the scheme of fake electors around five years ago, as per The Independent. The names of the pardoned people were revealed by U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin.

While Tina Peters’ name was not in the list, Trump requested her release as he wrote on Truth Social a few days later:

“Free Tina Peters, who sits in a Colorado prison, dying & old, for attempting to expose voter fraud in the rigged 2020 Presidential Election!!”

Tina Peters’ request for release was recently dismissed by the federal magistrate judge, Scott Varholak, on Monday, December 8, as per the Associated Press. While delivering the verdict, Scott said that Tina failed to create a case where he could consider overturning the sentence.

Meanwhile, Tina’s attorney, John Case, dismissed the allegations against her in a statement, saying that he expects her to be released soon from prison.